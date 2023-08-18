WOAH! Jacqueline Fernandez and Samantha Ruth Prabhu attend India Day Parade in New York City; netizens say, “Jacqueline is not even Indian”

MUMBAI: Every year, there’s an India Day Parade that happens in New York. Last year, Allu Arjun attended the parade and his fans in NYC had gathered in large numbers to get a glimpse of the Pushpa star. Now, this year, Jacqueline Fernandez and Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the India Day Parade in New York City.

While both the actresses looked stunning at the event, netizens are not happy with Jacqueline being there as she is not an Indian. A netizen tweeted, “Why Jacqueline..???” Another Twitter user wrote, “Jacqueline is not even Indian.” One more netizen tweeted, “Jacqueline to shrilankan hai yeh kya hai.” Check out the tweets below...

Meanwhile, Samantha’s fans are very happy about her being a part of India Day Parade. A netizen tweeted, “@Samanthaprabhu2 our queen making us the proudest.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Our Queen @Samanthaprabhu2 Slaying with her Swag.” Check out the tweets below...

What do you have to say about Samantha and Jacqueline’s appearance at India Day Parade in New York City? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about their movies, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Kushi which is slated to release on 1st September 2023. It’s a Telugu film, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline has two films lined up, Crakk and Fateh.

