WOAH! Jaya Bachchan to re-enter cinema with a Marathi movie? Details Inside

MUMBAI: The news of her making a comeback to acting caught on like wildfire. And why not, especially, when the artiste in news is someone as notable as Jaya Bachchan. The senior actor left a mark with her performances during her hay days. While in the past decade she hardly did any films, back in the 2000s she caught attention for her roles in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Laaga Chunari Mein Daag (2007) among others.

A couple of days ago, news arrived that the actor-turned-politician will be making a comeback as an actress. Interestingly, the project will also be marking her debut in Marathi cinema. As per reports, the movie will be directed by Gajendra Ahire, who’s directed Marathi films like Not Only Mrs. Raut (2003), Sarivar Sari (2005), Shevri (2006), Gulmohar (2009), Anumati (2013), Swami Public Ltd. (2014) among others.

Also read: Choti Sardarni fame Tejasvi Khatal's entry to bring a NEW TWIST in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

The director opened up on the whole scenario and said, “We are at a very initial stage. I am surprised that the news came out. Yes Jaya ji was on my mind and so I did approach her. However, I am waiting for her revert, which I should get within a week. Ab Jayaji maanengi ya nahi maanengi yeh mujhe nahi malum. I am just keeping my fingers crossed.”

Ask him to share more details about the project and he is quick to add, “Frankly, nothing has been finalized. I cannot even confirm the language or the storyline or anything as the project is in a very nascent stage.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Credits: TOI

Also read: Kuch Toh Hai: Harsh Rajput and Krishna Mukherjee to perform a dance sequence WITHOUT TOUCHING EACH OTHER