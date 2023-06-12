Woah! Jaya Bachchan schools the paparazzi during the screening event of The Archies, says, 'Don't shout'

MUMBAI: Jaya Bachchan got mad at the paparazzi yet again, this time at the red carpet of the screening of her grandson Agastya Nanda's debut film The Archies.

It so happened that the veteran actress, who recently featured in the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was captured scolding the cameramen and asking them to not shout before posing with Tina Ambani for pictures.

Jaya Bachchan, who arrived alongside her entire family for the grand screening, told the paparazzi "don't shout." For the evening, she slipped on a white and golden ensembles.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his entire family including wife Jaya Bachchan, children Abhishek, Shweta, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, son-in-law Nikhil Nanda and grandkids Aaradhya, Navya attended the screening of Agastya Nanda's debut film The Archies.

At the event, Amitabh Bachchan's brother Ajitabh Bachchan and his daughter Naina Bachchan were also spotted. Agastya Nanda's cheer squad was pictured twinning in black except his gandmom Jaya Bachchan, who wore a white and golden ensemble and his sister Navya Nanda, who looked lovely in red.

For his big night, Agastya Nanda was spotted in a suit and he looked absolutely dapper in it. The Bachchans and the Nandas were also seen posing for pictures on the red carpet.

Coming back to Jaya Bachchan, the veteran actress has a history of incidents where she was captured not getting along with the paparazzi. At the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Mumbai also the actress was seen telling the paparazzi off.

The veteran actress lashed out at the paparazzi after they called her for a photo-op session at the film screening. "I'm not deaf," she told them furiously and walked away.

