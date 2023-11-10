Woah! Jennifer Lopez spotted without 'Ben' necklace amid the Jennifer Garner controversy

MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez has sparked speculation that her marriage to Ben Affleck is in trouble, as she ditched her “Ben” necklace for a different one. The singer was seen wearing a necklace with her own name, Jennifer, instead of her husband's.

Lopez was photographed in a stylish green outfit, with a loose top and matching pants. She had her hair in a half-up ponytail and wore gold sunglasses and heels. She also changed her jewelry, opting for a necklace that spells Jennifer, rather than the one that spells Ben.

'The Mother' star has been wearing the “Ben” necklace since August, when she first showed it off in a selfie that appeared to be taken without clothes. She also wore a silver cross necklace and several rings, including her $5 million engagement ring from Affleck.

The necklace was a sign of Lopez’s love for Affleck, whom she married in 2020. However, the couple has been facing rumors of marital issues for months. The rumors have intensified after Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner was seen hugging him in a car last month.

Garner and Affleck share three children and have remained close friends after their divorce in 2018. However, some reports claim that Garner has been a source of conflict between Affleck and Lopez. According to one report, Affleck has confided in Garner about Lopez’s temper and diva attitude.

“He’s made some shocking confessions to her about J. Lo’s temper and the ugly texts she sends him, which he shouldn’t have done. He admitted that her notorious diva attitude can be very hard to handle,” OK! Magazine reported.

The outlest also reported Affleck denies having any feelings for Garner, saying that they are only co-parenting.

“Ben has insisted to J. Lo that she’s the only woman for him and that he just cares for Jen because of the children and what they’ve been through,” they said.

The outlet insider added Garner “really does want to like J. Lo, for the kids’ sake, but Ben is making that difficult.” “His latest gripes changed her perspective,” they said.

Another report from earlier this month said that Lopez has asked Affleck to go to couple’s therapy after seeing the photos of him and Garner.

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have confirmed or denied the rumours.

Lopez’s decision to swap her “Ben” necklace for a “Jennifer” one could be a subtle hint that she is focusing on herself rather than her husband. It could also be a way of showing her independence and self-love amid the marital drama.

Lopez has not commented on the necklace change or the rumors about her marriage. She has been busy with her music career, releasing new songs and performing at various events.

