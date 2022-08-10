Woah! A journalist proposes Salman Khan for marriage; here’s how the superstar reacted

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and his marriage have always made it to the news. The actor is 57 and he is single. He has been in a lot of relationships and unfortunately none of them materialised into marriage. However, even at 57, marriage news is something that’s not leaving Salman.

Recently, at the red carpet of an award function, a journalist proposed Salman Khan for marriage. When the journalist said that she fell in love with Salman the moment she saw him, the actor replied and said, “Are you talking about Shah Rukh Khan?” The journalist replied and said, “I am talking about Salman Khan.”

She went ahead and asked Salman, “Will you marry me?” Salman replied, “My days of getting married are over. You should have met me about 20 years ago.”

Well, just like the journalist, we are sure there are many other female fans of Salman who would agree to marry him even though he is 57. While everyone says that there’s no perfect age to get married, it looks like Salman is now not interested in tying the knot.

Talking about his movies, Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3 which is slated to release on Diwali this year. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, and Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in it. Salman at the press conference of the award function confirmed that he has wrapped up the shooting of Tiger 3.

