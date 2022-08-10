Woah! A journalist proposes Salman Khan for marriage; here’s how the superstar reacted

Salman Khan and his marriage have always made it to the news. Recently, a journalist proposed to Salman and here’s how the superstar reacted...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/27/2023 - 11:15
movie_image: 
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and his marriage have always made it to the news. The actor is 57 and he is single. He has been in a lot of relationships and unfortunately none of them materialised into marriage. However, even at 57, marriage news is something that’s not leaving Salman.

Recently, at the red carpet of an award function, a journalist proposed Salman Khan for marriage. When the journalist said that she fell in love with Salman the moment she saw him, the actor replied and said, “Are you talking about Shah Rukh Khan?” The journalist replied and said, “I am talking about Salman Khan.”

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Salman Khan hugs a kid at airport; netizens are impressed with his humbleness, "Star ho toh Salman Khan jaisa"

She went ahead and asked Salman, “Will you marry me?” Salman replied, “My days of getting married are over. You should have met me about 20 years ago.” 

Well, just like the journalist, we are sure there are many other female fans of Salman who would agree to marry him even though he is 57. While everyone says that there’s no perfect age to get married, it looks like Salman is now not interested in tying the knot.

Talking about his movies, Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3 which is slated to release on Diwali this year. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, and Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in it. Salman at the press conference of the award function confirmed that he has wrapped up the shooting of Tiger 3.

Are you excited for Tiger 3? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Check out the first promo of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 featuring Salman Khan has the host of the show

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sangeeta Bijlani Iulia Vantur Tiger 3 Emraan Hashmi Shah Rukh Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/27/2023 - 11:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Captured! Badi bahu Sahiba caught on camera doing small labor; Daarji furious
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Cannes 2023:Wow! Anushka Sharma finally makes a grand appearance at the French Riviera
MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted on 16th May, saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet...
EXCLUSIVE! Ayesha Singh recollects her first-day shoot on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets, says she did not feel like returning to work, remembers her first scene with Sanjay Narvekar and much more
MUMBAI: Actress Ayesha Singh gained overnight fame for her character Sai Joshi in Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai...
Woah! A journalist proposes Salman Khan for marriage; here’s how the superstar reacted
MUMBAI: Salman Khan and his marriage have always made it to the news. The actor is 57 and he is single. He has been in...
Exclusive! A Thursday actress Mazel Vyas joins Ronit Roy and Sonali Kulkari for an upcoming project
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the...
Exclusive! Sonali Kulkarni and Ronit Roy roped in for Darshan Ashwin Trivedi’s next
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive news from the world of Movies, OTT digital and television, we are...
Recent Stories
Anushka Sharma
Cannes 2023:Wow! Anushka Sharma finally makes a grand appearance at the French Riviera
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anushka Sharma
Cannes 2023:Wow! Anushka Sharma finally makes a grand appearance at the French Riviera
Mazel Vyas
Exclusive! A Thursday actress Mazel Vyas joins Ronit Roy and Sonali Kulkari for an upcoming project
Sonali Kulkarni and Ronit Roy
Exclusive! Sonali Kulkarni and Ronit Roy roped in for Darshan Ashwin Trivedi’s next
Amitabh Bachchan
“Amitabh Bachchan has always been my inspiration” says Abhishek Banerjee about his Section 84 co-star
Ashish
Must Read! Meet Ashish Vidyarthi's ex – wife Rajoshi Barua and son Arth Vidyarthi
Devgan
WOW! Meet Ajay Devgn's sister Neelam Devgan and her family in these unseen pictures