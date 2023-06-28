WOAH! Kangana Ranaut teams up with Sandeep Singh for a movie; Sushant Singh Rajput fans are upset about it

Kangana Ranaut has teamed up with producer Sandeep Singh for her next. But, Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans are upset with her. Read on to know more...
Sushant Singh Rajput fans are upset about it

MUMBAI :Kangana Ranaut has some interesting projects lined up, and today, the actress has announced her new film which will be co-produced by Sandeep Singh. Kangana has called it the biggest film of her career.

The actress tweeted, “Sandeep and I have been friends for over thirteen years and wanting to do a film for a long time. Now since we have found the right subject and the role we are all set to roll soon, it is going to be the biggest film of my career and a fantastic role, further details will be announced soon.”

Well, a few years ago, Sandeep came into limelight when he claimed to be Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend. He was even called for an interrogation by police.

Also Read:  Interesting! Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency to release on THIS date; actress shares a very intriguing teaser

Now, Sushant’s fans are not happy with Kangana teaming up with Sandeep. A netizen tweeted, “Omg ! This is really shocking , being a fan and the way you captured limelight about #SSR death accusing many from Bollywood…..etc Sandeep was in news too , he must have shared many things with you regarding Sushant Singh . Why did you at all be so vocal about #SSR death then ? And now … 13 years friendship …etc Next movie with Karan Johar ….no surprises . Good for you.” Another Twitter user write, “u choose him to be your producer? fans of SSR can never forgive u Kangana. where is the justice for SSR brigade?”

One more Twitter user wrote, “Lol working with the very guy who is key to SSR case.....hypocrisy at its peak by the one who got max mileage out of SSR case! Nothing different to th rest of BW she keeps calling out!” Check out the tweets below..
 

What do you have to say about Kangana Ranaut and Sandeep Singh’s collaboration? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about other films of Kangana, the actress will be seen in Tejas, Emergency, Chandramukhi 2, and Sita: The Reincarnation.

Also Read: Kangana on Avneet Kaur: 'Focused on bringing talent, outsiders into the film industry'

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 

