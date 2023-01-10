Woah! Karan Johar reveals about Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra's love story in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani being inspired from a family member

In a recent interaction, Karan opened up about how the idea of making RARKPK, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles, popped into his head one day.
KARAN JOHAR

MUMBAI:  Filmmaker Karan Johar made a comeback to direction after seven years with the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (RARKPK). In a recent interaction, Karan opened up about how the idea of making RARKPK, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles, popped into his head one day.

In a conversation with Prabal Gurung, Karan recalled, “I remember there was an incident that happened in my family where a member of my family actually had dementia and he had gone back to his past love. Only thing is he was a married man and he kept taking the name of this one lady. He just said this name and it was a scandal. And then the truth came out that he was actually having an affair. And there was drama happening in and around this situation. And my father had to fly down. My mother had to fly down.”

He added, “And I remember instead of feeling terrible about what was happening between these three people at an average age of 82, I was like, ‘Wow, like this is great.’ For me, I’m so obsessed with infidelity. I made a movie on it and I remember someone telling me, ‘Why are you endorsing infidelity?’ I’m like, ‘Dude, you can’t endorse something that’s already sold out.’ Just emotionally speaking, I’m always intrigued by the idea of infidelity and how it can be a reality.”

Karan Johar said that this thought popped up in his head one day when he was talking to his mom and that’s how Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani started. 

He said, “I called up Ranveer and Alia and we got into a conference call and I was like, ‘I’m writing a love story called RARKPK.’ And then I asked Ranveer, ‘What do you have to say?’ He said, ‘You had me at hello, like, on the phone.’ And Alia was like, ‘Why are you even asking me? We’re doing this, just tell us when.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, let me write the film.’ And I wrote it. It just turned out to be fun.”

Credits - The Indian Express 
 

