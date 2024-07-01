Woah! Karan Johar's Risky Cinematic Vision: Almost 'Killed' Rani Mukerji in -14 Degrees Rain Shoot

MUMBAI: Celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared a revealing anecdote about the making of the song "Tumhi Dekho Naa" from the film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, showcasing the lengths he went to for cinematic brilliance. In a panel discussion with Rani Mukerji, Karan disclosed the challenging conditions faced by the actress during the shoot.

During the conversation, Karan Johar recounted his ambitious idea of shooting a rain sequence at -14 degrees for the song. Rani Mukerji was not only draped in a chiffon saree but also left completely drenched and frozen due to the intense cold. Karan admitted that his obsession with creating visually stunning scenes led to risky decisions, acknowledging that such conditions could be harmful to actors.

The director shared that he had previously considered the comfort of Alia Bhatt during the shoot for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, indicating a shift in his approach after realizing the potential dangers actors face in extreme weather conditions.

While Karan Johar's vision has often been praised for its cinematic appeal, this revelation sheds light on the sacrifices actors make for the sake of art. Rani Mukerji's endurance in shooting in challenging conditions reflects the dedication and resilience that actors bring to their craft, even when faced with potential risks.

Credit: Bollywoodlife



