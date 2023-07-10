Woah! Kareena Kapoor Khan compares herself with Alia Bhatt, here's what she has to say

MUMBAI :Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt’s recent collaboration for a jewellery brand got fans excited, prompting them to demand a feature film with both actors. Kareena said that the two meet often now and are manifesting a film.

Kareena and Alia starred in Udta Punjab but didn’t have much screen time together. However, their off-screen lives have been similar in many ways. In an interview with Mid-Day, when Kareena was asked about Alia’s career trajectory being similar to hers, Kareena called the younger actor ‘gifted’.

“I think that she is truly gifted,” said Kareena and added, “She is such a spectacular actor and her choices are also…like she does these commercial big ones and then she will do a Darlings. So, she likes to do this, which is great.”

Kareena confessed that she never met Alia when she was a child, but now that the latter is married to Kareena’s cousin Ranbir Kapoor, they have more interactions.

“As a child I never met her. I didn’t know her as much. But of course now she is a relative and in the family. I think now I myself am a huge admirer of the choices because that is what makes an actor,” said Kareena, who recently made her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan.

She added, “I know that she (Alia) adores me, and it’s a very mutual thing because I truly think that she is the best in this generation. We met recently and said that we should definitely do something together. Let’s see how that energy kind of bounces off. I know because our picture went viral, and everyone started messaging Karan Johar. He said, ‘Why is everyone messaging me?’ So I told him that the onus is on him.”

