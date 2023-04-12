Woah! Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her massive stunning closet, the sight is unmissable

Actor Kareena Kapoor has given a glimpse inside her closet as she got ready with her team. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kareena shared a string of pictures giving a peek at her Friday night. In the photos, Kareena wore a black outfit and matching heels as she gave different poses in front of the mirror.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 01:30
movie_image: 
Kareena

MUMBAI: Actor Kareena Kapoor has given a glimpse inside her closet as she got ready with her team. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kareena shared a string of pictures giving a peek at her Friday night.

Also read - Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan, it suddenly became a ‘cool thing’

In the photos, Kareena wore a black outfit and matching heels as she gave different poses in front of the mirror. In one of the photos, Kareena looked on one side as a person helped her with her shoes. In the pictures, bags and shoes were seen in rows stacked on different shelves in the well-lit room.

Kareena simply captioned the post, "Last night in my closet (black heart emoji)." Reacting to the post, Saba Ali Khan posted red heart emojis. Natasha Poonawalla wrote, "Stunning (red heart emoji)."

A fan said, "My fine wine girl." "Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking very beautiful," said an Instagram user. Another person said, "You look gorgeous, mama!" "Breathtaking, beautiful wardrobe."

Kareena often gives a glimpse inside her house. Recently, she posted a photo on Instagram of her friends' get-together at home. She shared a picture of her and Malaika Arora busy on their phones while Amrita Arora captured the moment. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Catching up but with our phones."

Fans will see Kareena in The Buckingham Murders helmed by Hansal Mehta. It was recently premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. She will also be seen in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Kareena also has the action film Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty. Singham Again also stars Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on Independence Day 2024.

Also read - Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan! Here are the 5 jaw-droppingly expensive things owned by Bebo

Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan Malaika Arora Amrita Arora The Buckingham Murders Singham Again Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 01:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Shocking! Huge misunderstanding between Dhawal and Natasha
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
Mehul Vyas: Infrastructure development and urban planning improvements can enhance Mumbai’s livability
MUMBAI: Mumbai has been ranked as more expensive than Sydney, Berlin and Toronto. This does not come across as a...
Mohit Malhotra: The next destination on my list is Bora Bora
MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Malhotra says that he loves to travel and explore new places. He adds that he chose to go to Japan...
What! Not Anil Kapoor, but THIS actor was approached for Mr. India to play the titular role
MUMBAI: Long before Marvel brought their Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Captain America to the big screen, India got their...
Samridhii Shukla: Everything depends on a good leader, and Rajan Shahi is one such leader, who inspires us all
MUMBAI: Samridhii Shukla plays the role of Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post leap. The show is produced by...
Rinku Ghosh: I remember I used to work for 18-20 hours during Durgesh Nandini, but now work pressure has reduced, things are more organised
MUMBAI: Rinku Ghosh tasted success with her first show 'Durgesh Nandini'. She then tried her hand at comedy with the...
Recent Stories
Anil
What! Not Anil Kapoor, but THIS actor was approached for Mr. India to play the titular role
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anil
What! Not Anil Kapoor, but THIS actor was approached for Mr. India to play the titular role
Suhana
Whoa! Suhana Khan gets labeled as a ‘Vulnerable Princess’ by Zoya Akhtar; Reveals how she landed for Veronica’s part
Anushka
Sweet! Anushka Sharma’s childhood pictures surfaces online, Netizens call her “simple and hard working”
Vicky
Kya baat Hai! Vicky Kaushal reveals his wife is a talker and he is an ‘unbeatable listener’
Ranbir Kapoor
OMG! Ranbir Kapoor made shocking revelations about THIS he regrets most being Rishi Kapoor’s son; Says 'I wish I could be more...'
Vinati
Must read! Meet Vinati Makijany, who is creating a buzz on social media and has a connection with cult classic, Sholay