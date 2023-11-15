Woah! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that she married Saif Ali Khan to have kids, read more

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been married for over a decade now. But before marrying, the couple lived together for almost five years, Kareena revealed in a recent interview. She also shared the rules she follows while bringing up her sons, Taimur and Jeh.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 11/15/2023 - 22:30
movie_image: 
KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

MUMBAI : Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been married for over a decade now. But before marrying, the couple lived together for almost five years, Kareena revealed in a recent interview. She also shared the rules she follows while bringing up her sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Also read - Koffee With Karan Season 8 : Shocking! Kareena Kapoor ignores the question on Ameesha Patel in Kaho Naa Pyar Hai; refuses to be called Alia’s “Bhabi”

In an interview with The Dirty Magazine, Kareena revealed that she and Saif decided to marry each other only because they wanted to have kids together, otherwise, they were living happily together for five years without marriage.

She said, “The reason you get married now is that you want to have a child, right? I mean today otherwise, you can just live together. [Saif and I] lived together for five years, so when we took the next step, it was because we wanted to have children.”

Kareena and Saif welcomed their first child, son Taimur in 2016, four years after their wedding. Their second son. Jeh was born in 2021. The Jab We Met star feels there is “no right or wrong way” of parenting. Instead, she believes in living her life to the fullest in front of her children so that they also learn the same from her.

Revealing how she and Saif are bringing up Jeh and Taimur, Kareena said, “We treat them as individuals, we respect them, and we just let them be. They will figure it out, they will find their own path. Kids are quite resilient.”

She added, “I want to live my life in front of my kids, I want to do everything with them. We have to be happy na, then they will flourish. I’m responsible for my own mental health first.”

Also read -MUst Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about her OTT debut, "its an exciting time" 

Professionally, Kareena is having a good year. Her digital debut film, Jaane Jaan brought her a lot of critical appreciation. Her next film, The Buckingham Murders, a thriller by Hansal Mehta had its premiere at the British Film Institute. She is awaiting for her fans in India to watch the film.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan Saif Ali Khan Jaane Jaan Buckingham murders Bollywood digital OTT TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 11/15/2023 - 22:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Amit Sadh reveals how co-star Salman Khan used to make sure he eats well on the sets of Sultan, read more
MUMBAI: Amit Sadh, who was last seen in the second season of Duranga, shared insights about his experiences working...
Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal reacts when asked about his favourite actress besides wife Katrina Kaif
MUMBAI : It’s a proven fact that Vicky Kaushal is a doting husband. And the actor showed his loyal side once again...
Woah! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that she married Saif Ali Khan to have kids, read more
MUMBAI : Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been married for over a decade now. But before marrying, the couple...
Aww! A look at Tiger 3 actor Emraan Hashmi’s sweet love story with Parveen Shahani
MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi is one actor who is known for his charm and sensual scenes in films. He has grabbed a lot of fame...
Wow! Guess the most viewed OTT series in India? It's not Mirzapur or Secred Games
MUMBAI: Ever since OTT content was popularised in India in the mid-2010s, a number of platforms have come up with...
What! Neerja Punia reveals how she was stopped from entering a dhaba since she is a transgender
MUMBAI : Neerja Punia, a transgender woman and activist, who was the first transwoman contestant ever on a show (...
Recent Stories
Amit
Wow! Amit Sadh reveals how co-star Salman Khan used to make sure he eats well on the sets of Sultan, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amit
Wow! Amit Sadh reveals how co-star Salman Khan used to make sure he eats well on the sets of Sultan, read more
VICKY KAUSHAL
Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal reacts when asked about his favourite actress besides wife Katrina Kaif
Emraan Hashmi
Aww! A look at Tiger 3 actor Emraan Hashmi’s sweet love story with Parveen Shahani
Katrina Kaif
Really! Not Katrina Kaif but THIS gorgeous actress was Yash Raj Films’ first choice to play the role of Aaliyah in Dhoom 3, find out who
Vaibhavi Merchant
Really! Vaibhavi Merchant opens up about choreographing Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Tiger Vs Pathaan, says, “I just want to be a fly on the wall…”
Juhi
Throwback! When Juhi Chawla claimed to be responsible for Karisma Kapoor's stardom