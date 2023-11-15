Woah! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that she married Saif Ali Khan to have kids, read more

MUMBAI : Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been married for over a decade now. But before marrying, the couple lived together for almost five years, Kareena revealed in a recent interview. She also shared the rules she follows while bringing up her sons, Taimur and Jeh.

In an interview with The Dirty Magazine, Kareena revealed that she and Saif decided to marry each other only because they wanted to have kids together, otherwise, they were living happily together for five years without marriage.

She said, “The reason you get married now is that you want to have a child, right? I mean today otherwise, you can just live together. [Saif and I] lived together for five years, so when we took the next step, it was because we wanted to have children.”

Kareena and Saif welcomed their first child, son Taimur in 2016, four years after their wedding. Their second son. Jeh was born in 2021. The Jab We Met star feels there is “no right or wrong way” of parenting. Instead, she believes in living her life to the fullest in front of her children so that they also learn the same from her.

Revealing how she and Saif are bringing up Jeh and Taimur, Kareena said, “We treat them as individuals, we respect them, and we just let them be. They will figure it out, they will find their own path. Kids are quite resilient.”

She added, “I want to live my life in front of my kids, I want to do everything with them. We have to be happy na, then they will flourish. I’m responsible for my own mental health first.”

Professionally, Kareena is having a good year. Her digital debut film, Jaane Jaan brought her a lot of critical appreciation. Her next film, The Buckingham Murders, a thriller by Hansal Mehta had its premiere at the British Film Institute. She is awaiting for her fans in India to watch the film.

Credits - The Indian Express