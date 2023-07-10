Woah! Kareena Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt as the best in her generation, Reacts to their similarities; Says ‘she is truly gifted’

Alia and Kareena co-starred in Udta Punjab, although their on-screen time together was minimal. Their off-screen lives, though, have a lot in common. When asked whether Alia's career trajectory resembled her own in an interview, Kareena described the younger actor as "gifted."
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 14:00
movie_image: 
Kareena

MUMBAI: The new jewellery line collaboration between Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt delighted fans, who then demanded a feature film starring both actors. The two allegedly meet frequently these days and are manifesting a movie, according to Kareena.

Also read: Oops! Throwback to the time when Kareena Kapoor Khan took a 'funny' dig at Kajol

Alia and Kareena co-starred in Udta Punjab, although their on-screen time together was minimal. Their off-screen lives, though, have a lot in common. When asked whether Alia's career trajectory resembled her own in an interview, Kareena described the younger actor as "gifted."

Kareena said, “I think that she is truly gifted. She is such a spectacular actor and her choices are also…like she does these commercial big ones and then she will do a Darlings. So, she likes to do this, which is great.”

Kareena claimed that she never met Alia as a youngster, but that their friendship had grown after Alia wed Kareena's cousin Ranbir Kapoor. In Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, Kareena recently made her OTT debut. She added, “As a child I never met her. I didn’t know her as much. But of course now she is a relative and in the family. I think now I myself am a huge admirer of the choices because that is what makes an actor.”

Kareena Mentioned, “I know that she (Alia) adores me, and it’s a very mutual thing because I truly think that she is the best in this generation. We met recently and said that we should definitely do something together. Let’s see how that energy kind of bounces off. I know because our picture went viral, and everyone started messaging Karan Johar. He said, ‘Why is everyone messaging me?’ So I told him that the onus is on him.”

Also read: What! When Anurag Kashyap broke his silence on Kareena Kapoor Khan rejecting his film ‘Bombay Velvet’: “Next time you shouldn’t ask…”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – The Indian Express

Kareena Kapoor Khan Aamir Khan Kajol Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Karan Johar Dharma Productions We Are Family Arjun Rampal Bollywood 3 Idiots Talaash Jaane Jaan Laal Singh Chaddha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 14:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Shahid Kapoor's indirect comments at Akshay Kumar's multiple films spark a reaction from fans; Fans say ‘Pure career me sirf 3 hit filme di’
MUMBAI : After a series of unsuccessful movies, Akshay Kumar eventually found success with OMG 2, which was hailed as a...
What! Karan Johar recalls how he had preconceived notions about Hindi film stars, “With Shah Rukh, there was a lot of talk that he was kind of like arrogant…”
MUMBAI :Karan Johar is one of the most sought after filmmakers. He has proved his ability to have big star casts, grand...
Shocking! From Katrina Kaif to Hema Malini; Bollywood actresses open up about near-death experiences
MUMBAI : Life has a way of being surprisingly unpredictable, and nobody is exempt from this unpredictability, not even...
Wow! Bobby Deol opens up about Sunny Deol being a father figure to him; Says ‘I consider myself very lucky to have…’
MUMBAI: The adored Bollywood siblings Sunny and Bobby Deol frequently move their fans with their enduring and valued...
Optimism! Hina Khan expresses high hopes for 'Country of Blind’; Says ‘hope we achieve even greater heights’
MUMBAI: Country of Blind, starring Hina Khan, has accomplished yet another significant feat. The Oscars Library has...
Woah! Kareena Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt as the best in her generation, Reacts to their similarities; Says ‘she is truly gifted’
MUMBAI: The new jewellery line collaboration between Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt delighted fans...
Recent Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Shocking! Shahid Kapoor's indirect comments at Akshay Kumar's multiple films spark a reaction from fans; Fans say ‘Pure career me sirf 3 hit filme di’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Shocking! Shahid Kapoor's indirect comments at Akshay Kumar's multiple films spark a reaction from fans; Fans say ‘Pure career me sirf 3 hit filme di’
Karan Johar
What! Karan Johar recalls how he had preconceived notions about Hindi film stars, “With Shah Rukh, there was a lot of talk that he was kind of like arrogant…”
Katrina Kaif
Shocking! From Katrina Kaif to Hema Malini; Bollywood actresses open up about near-death experiences
Bobby
Wow! Bobby Deol opens up about Sunny Deol being a father figure to him; Says ‘I consider myself very lucky to have…’
Raj
Wow! Raj Babbar's memorable meeting with Zeenat Aman for approval before joining 'Insaaf Ka Tarazu’; Says ‘she is a great human’
Simi
Surprising! When Simi Garewal revealed that ‘It was easy’ to question Rekha about her feeling for Amitabh Bachchan; Says ‘It was easy asking her the question…’