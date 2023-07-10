Woah! Kareena Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt as the best in her generation, Reacts to their similarities; Says ‘she is truly gifted’

MUMBAI: The new jewellery line collaboration between Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt delighted fans, who then demanded a feature film starring both actors. The two allegedly meet frequently these days and are manifesting a movie, according to Kareena.

Alia and Kareena co-starred in Udta Punjab, although their on-screen time together was minimal. Their off-screen lives, though, have a lot in common. When asked whether Alia's career trajectory resembled her own in an interview, Kareena described the younger actor as "gifted."

Kareena said, “I think that she is truly gifted. She is such a spectacular actor and her choices are also…like she does these commercial big ones and then she will do a Darlings. So, she likes to do this, which is great.”

Kareena claimed that she never met Alia as a youngster, but that their friendship had grown after Alia wed Kareena's cousin Ranbir Kapoor. In Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, Kareena recently made her OTT debut. She added, “As a child I never met her. I didn’t know her as much. But of course now she is a relative and in the family. I think now I myself am a huge admirer of the choices because that is what makes an actor.”

Kareena Mentioned, “I know that she (Alia) adores me, and it’s a very mutual thing because I truly think that she is the best in this generation. We met recently and said that we should definitely do something together. Let’s see how that energy kind of bounces off. I know because our picture went viral, and everyone started messaging Karan Johar. He said, ‘Why is everyone messaging me?’ So I told him that the onus is on him.”

