Woah! Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor arrive at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception without their spouses, and accidentally twinning! Take a look

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married on 3rd January in a registered wedding. Later, they had a white wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta planned the whole wedding for months.
Kiran Rao went missing from the wedding reception as she was not well. Talking about Bollywood celebs, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Kartik Aaryan and more celebs joined to give best wishes to the couple. Katrina and Ranbir accidentally twinned at the bash.

Katrina Kaif made a solo appearance at the wedding reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception. The actress wore a pretty beige lehenga. 

The choli was a simple one while the lehenga had heavy work. The sheer dupatta had a fat border. She wore a bindi as well. Katrina looked exceptionally pretty. We could not get enough of her.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, wore a beige bandhgala as well. He, too, made a solo appearance. Alia Bhatt did not turn up and we kinda missed the actress. Ranbir delivered one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, Animal. 

Fans are now waiting to watch him in Animal Park. Talking about Katrina and Ranbir, the duo accidentally twinned together. Fans noticed and commented on the paparazzi's video posts on Instagram. Check out the posts -

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

