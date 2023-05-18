WOAH! Katrina Kaif’s recent airport look gets a mixed response; netizens once again speculate about her pregnancy

MUMBAI :Katrina Kaif and the rumours of her pregnancy have been doing the rounds for the past many months. But, of course, the rumours have been proved wrong time and again. Now, recently, she was spotted at the airport and once again netizens are speculating that she is pregnant.

A netizen commented, “Is she pregnant?” Another Instagram user wrote, “She looks pregnant maybe.” However, a netizen commented, “She's not pregnant.” Check out the comments below...

Well, not just the pregnancy, netizens are also talking about the actress’ style of wearing a jacket. So, Katrina wore a denim jacket but not fully. The jacket was just a little bit above her elbow. While there are fans who loved her look, some trolled her for wearing the jacket that way.

A netizen commented, “What's the point of wearing the jacket?” Another Instagram user wrote, “Now that's a perfect airport look!” One more netizen commented, “Jacket ni phnni to utar do na behan.” Check out the comments below...

Well, what do you have to say about Katrina Kaif’s airport look and do you also feel that she is pregnant? Let us know in the comments below.



Talking about her movies, the actress has Tiger 3, Merry Christmas, and Jee Le Zaraa lined up. Tiger 3 is slated to release on Diwali this year, and the actress’ fans are eagerly waiting to watch her as Zoya in the film. Meanwhile, the release date of Merry Christmas is not yet announced.

