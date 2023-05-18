WOAH! Katrina Kaif’s recent airport look gets a mixed response; netizens once again speculate about her pregnancy

Recently, Katrina Kaif was spotted at the airport and her look is getting a mixed response. Meanwhile, once again netizens are speculating that she is pregnant.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 12:41
movie_image: 
netizens once again speculate about her pregnancy

MUMBAI :Katrina Kaif and the rumours of her pregnancy have been doing the rounds for the past many months. But, of course, the rumours have been proved wrong time and again. Now, recently, she was spotted at the airport and once again netizens are speculating that she is pregnant.

A netizen commented, “Is she pregnant?” Another Instagram user wrote, “She looks pregnant maybe.” However, a netizen commented, “She's not pregnant.” Check out the comments below...


Also Read: Awww! Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal with a sweet post on his birthday; fans call them ‘adorable’

Well, not just the pregnancy, netizens are also talking about the actress’ style of wearing a jacket. So, Katrina wore a denim jacket but not fully. The jacket was just a little bit above her elbow. While there are fans who loved her look, some trolled her for wearing the jacket that way.

A netizen commented, “What's the point of wearing the jacket?” Another Instagram user wrote, “Now that's a perfect airport look!” One more netizen commented, “Jacket ni phnni to utar do na behan.” Check out the comments below...

Well, what do you have to say about Katrina Kaif’s airport look and do you also feel that she is pregnant? Let us know in the comments below.
 
Talking about her movies, the actress has Tiger 3, Merry Christmas, and Jee Le Zaraa lined up. Tiger 3 is slated to release on Diwali this year, and the actress’ fans are eagerly waiting to watch her as Zoya in the film. Meanwhile, the release date of Merry Christmas is not yet announced.

Also Read: Check out the stylish power dressing of Katrina Kaif

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Salman Khan Tiger 3 Merry Christmas Vijay Sethupathi Jee Le Zaraa Alia Bhatt Priyanka Chopra Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 12:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
From aspiring to become a doctor to becoming an actor, Vishal Chaudary from Star Bharat’s ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ speaks about his journey of becoming an actor and moving to Mumbai
MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' is being well received by the audience. The show is touted to be one...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Sahiba refuses to reveal the real reason for not sleeping in Angad’s room, Manbeer annoyed
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Kya baat hai! Kavya shows Support to Anupama, Fans applaud them for not stereotyping relationships, have this to say!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: What! Shiv Thakare reveals this shocking reason to why he would never get married
MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game.Now...
Kya Baat Hai! Paras Kalnawat talks about his bond with Karan Kundrra, Faisal Shaikh and his co – actor Basser Ali
MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television who is best known for his role of Samar in...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhir gets injured because of Abhinav; Abhimanyu furious
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
netizens once again speculate about her pregnancy
WOAH! Katrina Kaif’s recent airport look gets a mixed response; netizens once again speculate about her pregnancy
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mrunal Thakur
Cannes 2023: Uff! Mrunal Thakur stuns in a black swimsuit with lace trousers in her first look
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani
Wow! SatyaPrem Ki Katha teaser: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer looks like the romantic-musical moviegoers were craving for
Yogita Bihani
Exclusive! Yogita Bihani on controversies revolving around The Kerala Story, “Everybody has their opinion”
Salman Khan
Shocking! Robbery at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s house, Read more
Exclusive! Garmi actress Anushka Kaushik to be seen in movie Rumi Ki Sharafat
Exclusive! Garmi actress Anushka Kaushik to be seen in movie Rumi Ki Sharafat
Aww! Check out the adorable Cannes red carpet moments of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya over the years
Aww! Check out the adorable Cannes red carpet moments of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya over the years