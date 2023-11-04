Woah! Katrina Kaif's mother shares a cryptic post after Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story goes viral

Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor recently grabbed headlines when she shared a cryptic post on marriage. The post by Neetu Kapoor went viral in no time as netizens think it was an indirect dig at her son Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif.
Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor recently grabbed headlines when she shared a cryptic post on marriage. The post by Neetu Kapoor went viral in no time as netizens think it was an indirect dig at her son Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. Now, Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne Turquotte has shared a cryptic post on Instagram about 'respect' and fans are sure it is in response to Neetu Kapoor's post.

Also read - “Sometimes you also prepare something for mother-in-law” - netizens troll Katrina Kaif for her recent statement; check out the comments below

Neetu Kapoor, over the weekend, shared a post that read, "Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ."

Several fans brutally trolled Neetu Kapoor after her post for taking a sly dig at Katrina Kaif who was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor for several years. Now, Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne has shared a quote on her Instagram which reads, "I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO." Check out the posts below 

Several users commented on the post and think it is her response to Neetu Kapoor’s 'dig' at her daughter. 

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were said to have dated for a few years before they parted ways in 2016. Ranbir Kapoor is now married to Alia Bhatt. They also have a daughter Raha Kapoor. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is married to Vicky Kaushal. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credits - DNA 

Also read - Revealed! Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor finally opens up on why she refused Jaya Bachchan’s role in THIS film

Katrina Kaif Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Vicky Kaushal Neetu Kapoor Suzanne Turquotte Bollywood
