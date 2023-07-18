WOAH! Keerthy Suresh to make her Hindi film debut with Varun Dhawan? Netizens feel she is a wrong choice

Reportedly, Keerthy Suresh will be making her Hindi film debut with Varun Dhawan in a movie which will be produced by Atlee. Here’s what netizens have to say about it.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/18/2023 - 17:04
movie_image: 
Keerthy Suresh

MUMBAI: Keerthy Suresh is one of the biggest names down South. The actress has been a part of multiple hit films and has also impressed everyone with her performances. She was supposed to make her Hindi film debut with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, but she opted out of it.

Now, reportedly, Keerthy will be making her Hindi film debut with Varun Dhawan’s next which will be produced by Atlee. According to a report, the actress will be seen in a strong and glamorous role.

Also Read: Spotted! Jahnvi Kapoor with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal visit Arjun Kapoor's home

There were reports that the movie is a remake of Atlee’s Theri. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

When it comes to Keerthy’s casting in the movie, a few netizens are happy about it, but a few feel that she is a wrong choice. A netizen tweeted, “Wrong choice. Bilkul bhi glamorous commercial heroine nahi hai Keerthi.” Another Twitter user posted, “Maidan would have been a better debut,in my opinion.”

One more netizen tweeted, “Finally a good actress being launched.” Check out the tweets below...

 

Keerthy Suresh started her career with the Malayalam film Geethaanjali and later starred in many Tamil and Telugu movies. The turning point in her career came with Mahanati which was a biopic on veteran actress Savitri.

She was recently seen in the Tamil film Maamannan which has been getting a good response at the box office. The actress already has some interesting films lined up like Siren, Raghu Thatha, Revolver Rita, and Kannivedi.

Also Read: What! Jahnvi Kapoor took this gesture of Varun Dhawan personally; latter justifies his actions

Are you excited to watch Keerthy with Varun in the film? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Keerthy Suresh Varun Dhawan Theri Maidaan Maamannan Siren Raghu Thatha Revolver Rita Kannivedi Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/18/2023 - 17:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pushpa Impossible: What! Dipti’s mother angry with Pushpa
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Must Read! Ranveer Singh Shines as he sings Ve Kamleya for Alia Bhatt, have a look at the video
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is no doubt one of the big releases of the Year, the movie which...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Secret Out! Veer comes to know Dilpreet’s secret
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Dhruv Tara: OMG! Senapati exposed, Dhruv-Tara’s plan works
MUMBAI :Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Beautiful! Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani touches the right chords of our hearts
MUMBAI: When a Karan Johar film is about to release, one thing that everyone waits for is the music of the movie. We...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Game Plan! Samar’s plan to flop, Shiv goes to meet Surilii
MUMBAI: Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Recent Stories
Ranveer Singh
Must Read! Ranveer Singh Shines as he sings Ve Kamleya for Alia Bhatt, have a look at the video
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ranveer Singh
Must Read! Ranveer Singh Shines as he sings Ve Kamleya for Alia Bhatt, have a look at the video
Ve Kamleya
Beautiful! Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani touches the right chords of our hearts
Akshay
What! Did Anil Kapoor take a dig at Akshay Kumar? “Woh paise lete hain main free karta hoon”?
Parineeti
Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha Wedding:Really! Not Mumbai or Chandigarh, couple set to marry in Gurugram
Alika Nair
Exclusive! Chhoti Sardarni actress Alika Nair roped in for movie Ghudchadi
Rohit Shetty
Wow! "Singham 3 is 10 times bigger than Sooryavanshi" Rohit Shetty