WOAH! Keerthy Suresh to make her Hindi film debut with Varun Dhawan? Netizens feel she is a wrong choice

MUMBAI: Keerthy Suresh is one of the biggest names down South. The actress has been a part of multiple hit films and has also impressed everyone with her performances. She was supposed to make her Hindi film debut with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, but she opted out of it.

Now, reportedly, Keerthy will be making her Hindi film debut with Varun Dhawan’s next which will be produced by Atlee. According to a report, the actress will be seen in a strong and glamorous role.

There were reports that the movie is a remake of Atlee’s Theri. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

When it comes to Keerthy’s casting in the movie, a few netizens are happy about it, but a few feel that she is a wrong choice. A netizen tweeted, “Wrong choice. Bilkul bhi glamorous commercial heroine nahi hai Keerthi.” Another Twitter user posted, “Maidan would have been a better debut,in my opinion.”

One more netizen tweeted, “Finally a good actress being launched.” Check out the tweets below...

Keerthy Suresh started her career with the Malayalam film Geethaanjali and later starred in many Tamil and Telugu movies. The turning point in her career came with Mahanati which was a biopic on veteran actress Savitri.

She was recently seen in the Tamil film Maamannan which has been getting a good response at the box office. The actress already has some interesting films lined up like Siren, Raghu Thatha, Revolver Rita, and Kannivedi.

Are you excited to watch Keerthy with Varun in the film? Let us know in the comments below...

