Woah! Kiara Advani achieves yet another milestone, becomes the most googled person of the year 2023, deets inside

There are times when the actress has really impressed her fans, be it with her photo shoots, her performances or her appearances in events. However, this time the actress has reached yet another milestone.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 14:34
movie_image: 
Kiara Advani

MUMBAI: Actress Kiara Advani is the glam queen of Bollywood. Kiara made her debut into Bollywood with Kabir Sadanand's 2014 movie, Fugly. Later, she went on to new and greater projects. She has earned a lot of fame for her solid performance in the recently released Kabir Singh and Shershah. Not only that, but she stole the audience's hearts after playing Sakshi in MS Dhoni – The untold story. 

Also read - Celebrations! Check out the inside pictures from Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding reception

Currently, the actress is basking in the success of her latest releases, Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kiara is a combination of beauty and panache. Her style quotient is truly very vibrant, and she never fails to surprise her fans.

The actress got married to Sidharth Malhotra recently and the couple looks so adorable together that every time they get spotted at an event, the fans simply fall in love seeing their chemistry.

There are times when the actress has really impressed her fans, be it with her photo shoots, her performances or her appearances in events. However, this time the actress has reached yet another milestone.

Turns out, Kiara Advani is this tears most Googled person. That’s right! Kiara Advani is the most googled person in 2023. It seems that the fan base of the actress has really expanded and we are getting to see people are going crazy looking at her beauty.

It’s true that Kiara Advani can really slay with her breath-taking beauty.

Also read - Trolled! "Why they have to reveal every time" netizens trolls Tamannaah Bhatia on her dressing for the event

What do you think about Kiara Advani? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 

Kiara Advani Sidharth Malhotra Kartik Aaryan Satyaprem Ki Katha Kiara Advani hot Kiara Advani Sexy TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 14:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Malaika Arora replies as her Security Person almost indulges in a fight with a fan; Read on to know more!
MUMBAI: Security personnel make sure fans and other individuals don't cross lines in public locations and frequently go...
Shocking! Makeup artist associated with Salman Khan's Production House hospitalized after assault outside Santacruz bar; Details Inside!
MUMBAI: A tragic event occurred lately when a makeup artist working for Salman Khan's production company claimed to...
Vanshaj: Wow! Yuvika wants to teach DJ a lesson
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Star Plus's Dance Reality Show, Dance + Pro Contestant Arjun Bisht To Showcase This Unique Dance Form! Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Star Plus' dance reality show Dance Plus has made a come back with the seventh season, Dance + Pro. With the...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Bapodra declines Dilip to stay at the Tana Bana workshop
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dhruv Tara: Wow! Tara saves Dhruv from the fire, Confesses love for him
MUMBAI:Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras...
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora
OMG! Malaika Arora replies as her Security Person almost indulges in a fight with a fan; Read on to know more!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Malaika Arora
OMG! Malaika Arora replies as her Security Person almost indulges in a fight with a fan; Read on to know more!
Salman Khan
Shocking! Makeup artist associated with Salman Khan's Production House hospitalized after assault outside Santacruz bar; Details Inside!
Animal
Box office! Animal sees is little drop, whereas Sam Bahadur continues to be flat
Tamannaah Bhatia
Trolled! "Why they have to reveal every time" netizens trolls Tamannaah Bhatia on her dressing for the event
Karan Singh Grover
Wow! Here is the first look of the actor Karan Singh Grover from the movie Fighter
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram
Celebrations! Check out the inside pictures from Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding reception