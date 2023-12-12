Woah! Kiara Advani achieves yet another milestone, becomes the most googled person of the year 2023, deets inside

MUMBAI: Actress Kiara Advani is the glam queen of Bollywood. Kiara made her debut into Bollywood with Kabir Sadanand's 2014 movie, Fugly. Later, she went on to new and greater projects. She has earned a lot of fame for her solid performance in the recently released Kabir Singh and Shershah. Not only that, but she stole the audience's hearts after playing Sakshi in MS Dhoni – The untold story.

Also read - Celebrations! Check out the inside pictures from Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding reception

Currently, the actress is basking in the success of her latest releases, Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kiara is a combination of beauty and panache. Her style quotient is truly very vibrant, and she never fails to surprise her fans.

The actress got married to Sidharth Malhotra recently and the couple looks so adorable together that every time they get spotted at an event, the fans simply fall in love seeing their chemistry.

There are times when the actress has really impressed her fans, be it with her photo shoots, her performances or her appearances in events. However, this time the actress has reached yet another milestone.

Turns out, Kiara Advani is this tears most Googled person. That’s right! Kiara Advani is the most googled person in 2023. It seems that the fan base of the actress has really expanded and we are getting to see people are going crazy looking at her beauty.

It’s true that Kiara Advani can really slay with her breath-taking beauty.

Also read - Trolled! "Why they have to reveal every time" netizens trolls Tamannaah Bhatia on her dressing for the event

What do you think about Kiara Advani? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

