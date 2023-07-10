Woah! Kiara Advani opens up on the reason why she and husband Sidharth Malhotra keep their relationship private, even after marriage

MUMBAI: Actor Kiara Advani has been delivering hit after hits. She is often referred to as the ‘lucky mascot’ of the filmmakers. While she is flourishing in the professional space, she has also taken a leap in her personal life as she married her Shershaah co-actor Sidharth Malhotra this year in February.

While she discusses her work with enthusiasm, she rarely speaks about her personal life. She believes too much emphasis on her personal life takes away attention from her life as an actor. And, she wants to be known as an actor first.

Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7 this year in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer. They kept their relationship under wraps before the wedding and only made it official after tying the knot. In a recent interview with Femina, Kiara revealed why she and Sidharth keep their personal life guarded from the public eye.

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor explained, “Before we were married, it was an issue because we wanted to protect our relationship.” Later, it became about protecting their identity as actors.

Kiara added, “We are both self-made actors and have earned our spaces in the industry on our own. It’s something that we’ve put so much hard work into that we would not want it to be taken away by having the focus shift to our personal lives.”

However, Kiara and Sidharth did share a glimpse into their wedding ceremony. They also shared a video from the ceremony, which got showered with the love of their fans.

Sharing what led to her sharing the video on a social platform, Kiara said, “It was a beautiful union, and, of course, we wanted to share it with everybody. We are public figures, and a certain inquisitiveness comes with it – which is fine. It’s even sweet. But it cannot take away from our work. We are actors first and that’s what we want to be known for.”

Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. Next, she is rumoured to be a part of the action thriller film War 2. The film will also star Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Kiara also has a Telugu film lined up with Ram Charan titled Game Changer.

