Woah! Leaked pics from the sets of Tiger 3 spark rumours, have a look

MUMBAI: Tiger 3 is one of the biggest releases of 2023. The Salman Khan film is coming in November. While the date has been announced, the makers have not have put out any more promotional material.

Also read - WOAH! Hollywood biggie The Marvels to clash at the box office with Tiger 3; here’s how Salman Khan’s fans have reacted to it

There was no poster on Katrina Kaif's birthday as well. But it looks like something might come in the month of August. Some pics of Salman Khan from a shoot are circulating on Twitter. Fans have spotted filmmaker Maneesh Sharma in the pics too.

The speculation is that a new poster or small teaser might be underway for all fans of the Tiger franchise. Let us wait and see.

Teaser or poster shoot to be released on 15th august? Fingers crossed. But by witnessing the leaked pictures we can clearly say yrf is going crazy for #Tiger3. Diwali seems too far to wait now. pic.twitter.com/8xK1x9ry1K — Likith (@Shetty_Sk_Fan) July 20, 2023

In fact, there is even a theory doing the rounds on the plot of Tiger 3. It seems this time it is a mission for love. Tiger will be heading with Zoya (Katrina Kaif) to find a foe from her past. Shah Rukh Khan is making a cameo as Pathaan.

Aditya Chopra has splurged over Rs 30 crores for the sequence involving Shah Rukh Khan. It seems Tiger will be held captive and Pathaan will come and save him in a dramatic rescue.

We saw the hysteria that the presence of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan created on the big screens during Pathaan. The whole scene was mounted well in the stunning backdrop of those mountains.

Tiger 3 is a main part of the YRF Spyverse. Aditya Chopra has been on an expansion spree after the success of Pathaan. He has WAR3, Tiger Vs Pathaan and a female lead spy film planned.

Also read - WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Jawan, Tiger 3 and more; biggies to look forward to in the second half of 2023

WAR 2 has roped in Jr NTR with Hrithik Roshan while Tiger Vs Pathaan will go on floors from 2024. The two ladies Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone will be in the film too. Tiger 3 pics have been leaked from various parts of the globe. They have shot in Scotland and Turkey.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life