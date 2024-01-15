Woah! Let's go back to the time when Hema Malini took a jibe at Jaya Bachchan for this shocking reason, take a look

MUMBAI: Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor graced Koffee With Karan 8 and both of them were grace personified. Not just Neetu Kapoor but also the host, Karan Johar, shared some instances about veteran actress Jaya Bachchan.

Also read -Shocking! Zeenat Aman Recalls ‘bursts into a flood of tears’ when Raj Kapoor narrated her before Satyam Shivam Sundaram song shoot; ‘Raj Kapoor laughed and said…’

The popular actress is known for her temper tantrums in the media. However, Neetu Kapoor gave a different take on that. And in the same episode, we saw Hema Malini joking about one of Jaya Bachchan's iconic roles in one of their movies.

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, after Neetu Kapoor shared her take on Jaya Bachchan and her equation with the paparazzi, Karan Johar shared a hilarious anecdote on how he had approached Hema Malini to make an appearance on the show.

It happened after Neetu Kapoor said she could mimic Hema Malini really well. Karan revealed that he had called up the legendary actress and asked her to come on the show with Jayaji.

At first, Hema confuses Jaya with Jaya Prada and asks Karan what she has in common with her. Karan then clarified that he meant Jaya Bachchan. Karan says Hema was like she knows Jaya Bachchan. Karan mentioned that they both were a part of a big movie to which Hema asked which one. Karan replied Sholay.

Hema Malini joked about Jaya Bachchan's role in the movie saying that she was always on top with a lamp and that they hardly met. "She is hilarious and candid to another level. I don’t think she knows how to say a lie at all," Karan adds.

Neetu Kapoor shares a good equation with Jaya Bachchan. She reacted to her equation with paps and said that it happened once implying that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress does it purposely.

Also read - Must Read! Fardeen Khan breaks silence on Zeenat Aman’s revelation of Feroz Khan cutting her pay for Qurbani, “family wasn't spared”

Neetu added that Jaya Bachchan is not at all like that in real life. Karan adds that even paps enjoy her scolding. Neetu says even Jaya enjoys it and claims it to be some kind of 'mili bhagat'.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life





