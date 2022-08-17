WOAH! Makers consider Bollywood actresses Taapsee Pannu or Kriti Sanon for the sequel of Vidya Balan starrer THIS iconic film

MUMBAI : Vidya Balan starrer The Dirty Picture that was based on the life of South siren Silk Smitha, was one of the superhit films that collected Rs. 80 crores at the box office and Vidya won a National Award for her performance in it. Now, a sequel to the film is reportedly in the pipeline while there’s no official announcement as yet. But it is confirmed that Vidya won’t star in the film.

Reportedly, Kriti Sanon and Taapsee Pannu have shown their interest in starring in the film. Both the actresses are currently in the best phase of her career, and it will be interesting to see which one of them will grab the film.

Not many would know that Kangana was the first choice for The Dirty Picture, but she rejected the film. Now, reportedly, Ekta Kapoor approached the actress again for the sequel, but she turned down the offer ‘as she doesn’t want to disturb her righteous image’.

Vidya Balan was simply exceptional in The Dirty Picture. Now, as the sequel is reportedly being planned, we are sure moviegoers would expect her to star in it as well. So, we wonder whether The Dirty Picture 2 will do wonders at the box office without Vidya Balan or not.

