Woah! Malaika Arora bonds well with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri during the screening of The Archies, take a look

Malaika Arora bonds well with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri during the screening of The Archies

Malaika Arora has always grabbed attention wherever she goes. Be it being spotted outside her yoga class, on cozy dates with Arjun Kapoor or for her amazing fashion sense and social media posts. The Dil Se dancer never fails to grab eyeballs.
MUMBAI: Malaika Arora has always grabbed attention wherever she goes. Be it being spotted outside her yoga class, on cozy dates with Arjun Kapoor or for her amazing fashion sense and social media posts. The Dil Se dancer never fails to grab eyeballs.

Currently, celebrities are spotted at the grand screening of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which is completely star-studded. It seems like a grand reunion of all the celebrities in the industry. 

Here, Malaika Arora was seen with Alizeh Agnihotri, who is a niece to Salman Khan and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The two seemed cordial with each other during the screening of their film and look like they bond well. 

Previously, we had also noticed Malaika Arora cheering Alizeh Agnihotri for her performance in her debut film, Farrey on social media. 

