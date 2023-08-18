Woah! Manish Wadhwa talks about how he was adviced to drop Gadar 2 because of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel

MUMBAI: Actor Manish Wadhwa, who played the villain in the blockbuster Gadar 2, has revealed that he was advised to reject the film for several reasons, including concerns about Sunny Deol not being very active in the market.

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Manish opened up about being offered the film, and said, “I felt that something good was going to happen. But some people also told me, ‘Manish, you should wait, don’t do this.’ Gadar is coming out after 22 years, we don’t know what will happen. Anil Sharma is not active in the market and there is Sunny Deol, he has also not done anything recently, neither has Ameesha Patel.’”

Talking about the film making waves at the box office, Manish said, “I knew something good will happen, but I did not know things will escalate to this level.”

The actor also said in the same interview that Sunny was initially worried about the villain’s role. He said, “They were looking hard for a villain. They searched for one in the South also, but they didn’t find the right person to play Hamid Iqbal. I met Anil Sharma and he recognised me as Chanakya. He told me, ‘You have good Hindi, you have a good voice, you are exactly what I want. But, you will have to meet Sunny Deol first since he is quite worried about who will play the villain in the film.”

Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma in pivotal role. After an impressive Rs 40 crore opening, the film has proven to be unstoppable, and is currently inching towards the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide.

Credits - The Indian Express

