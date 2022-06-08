WOAH! Is marriage on cards for Susanne Khan and Arslan Goni? Here is what you have to know

MUMBAI : Sussanne Khan is right now in the happiest phase of her life. She has found love in Arslan Goni and doesn't shy to share it with the world. The lovebirds often leave their fans swooning with their lovey-dovey pictures. If latest reports are to be believed, Sussanne is all set to take the next step in her relationship.

A close source to us reveals," Sussanne and Arslan are very much mature, and they know that they want to spend the rest of their lives together and marriage is on their minds. While Sussanne too has given serious thought of getting married for the second time. Even if the couple will get married it will be in the most subtle way. There will be no grand celebration and a typical Bollywood wedding but the latest trend is a simple shaadi".

The source further adds," While there was a buzz that Hrithik Roshan is planning to get married to ladylove Saba Azad, the couple hasn't yet decided if they want to take the plunge. But this is for sure that Sussanne who is buddies with both Saba and Hrithik is sure to get married and they are only deciding when".

While Sussanne who is a mother of Hrithik Roshan's kids also shared a great bond with the actor despite their separation and stood in strong support of Hrithik during his legal battle with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

Credit: BollywoodLife