Woah! Medha Shankr fame of '12th Fail' experiences a 238% surge in Instagram followers; Have look at a lesser-known facts about the actress

After her performance as Shraddha Joshi was released, Medha Shankr became incredibly popular, and Massey finally produced his first hit as a lead actor. She's actually been called the country's crush. Since the movie's premiere, her Instagram following has significantly increased. See below for a few lesser-known details about the actress.
MUMBAI: 12th Fail: Arguably the biggest box office surprise of 2023 was Vikrant Massey's most recent movie, which was helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film's producers and actors have both benefited from 12th Fail's success and improved prospects. After her performance as Shraddha Joshi was released, Medha Shankr became incredibly popular, and Massey finally produced his first hit as a lead actor. She's actually been called the country's crush. Since the movie's premiere, her Instagram following has significantly increased. See below for a few lesser-known details about the actress.

(Also read: 12th Fail review! Vikrant Massey shines in this unmissable motivational journey as Manoj Kumar )

Medha Shankr portrayed the character of Shraddha Joshi in 12th Fail . She was wildly praised for her portrayal of the role. Her acting style of simplicity and natural expression of emotion won over the hearts of the audience. Nowadays, it's common to see a dramatic rise in an actor's social media following once people find them appealing. Whether it's Medha Shankr or Triptii Dimri, social media followers are curious to learn more about these stars. Megha had about 3.5 lakh Instagram followers before the publication of 12th Fail. Her fan base has grown quickly since the release of the Vikrant Massey film on October 27, 2023. She has 1.5 million Instagram followers as of right now.

Medha Shankar hails From Delhi. Medha was drawn to the arts because of her mother, Rachana Shankr, a choreographer, even though her father, Abhay Shankr, is a businessman.

The British TV series Beecham House was Medha's acting debut. She then played the lead role in the romantic comedy Dil Bekaraar on Hotstar. In Raj Singh Chaudhary's musical drama Shaadisthan, she later made her Bollywood debut. She didn't really succeed with any of these three projects, though.

Her experience with achievement was ultimately made possible by Vidhu Vinod Chopra's direction. The forthcoming project of the actress has not yet been disclosed.

(Also read: 12th Fail becomes part of School Diwali Break Homework in this unique way - Check out how)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywoodlife

