WOAH! Is mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz married or engaged? Her recent post gives a BIG hint

A lot of celebs like Nargis Fakhri, Mini Mathur, Shibani Akhtar, and more have congratulated her in the comments.
MUMBAI : Ileana D’Cruz surprised one and all recently when she announced that she is expecting her first child. The actress posted on Instagram, “Coming soon Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.” A lot of celebs like Nargis Fakhri, Mini Mathur, Shibani Akhtar, and more have congratulated her in the comments.

Also Read- Crackling Update! Ileana D’cruz is rumoured to be dating brother of THIS popular Bollywood actress, Read to know more

Ileana has now shared glimpses of her dreamy babymoon to an undisclosed location. And while fans were in awe of the pictures one picture in particular caught our attention where she is talking about a special someone with. Ileana gave a little glimpse of the man on vacation with her as well, which she captioned, “my idea of romance clearly can’t let him eat in peace.”

The duo seem to be either engaged or married as both are seen wearing rings.


Check it out here;


What do you think of the pictures of Ileana? Do you Think she is married or engaged?

Tell us in the comments below.

It is yet not clear who the father of the baby is but Ileana’s fans are over the moon with this good news. Previously there were rumors that Ileana was dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel.

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in the film The Big Bull alongside Abishek Bachchan in 2021, where she played a journalist. She hasn’t announced any new projects thereafter.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

 

 

 

