Woah! Mouni Roy looks breathtaking in white lace mini dress, carrying a Dior bag worth Rs. 3 lakh

It was Mouni Roy's birthday, and we all know that birthdays necessitate the greatest clothes! Mouni Roy's name has become associated with grace and elegance in the fashion world. So, here's a look at what the birthday girl wore on her big day.
Mouni looked stunning in a floor-length gown that perfectly emphasized her physique. The dress included elaborate sequin embroidery, which added a bit of glitz to the overall design. 

Also read - Oh No! Mouni Roy trips while posing for the paparazzi, but regains her balance before falling

Mouni looked stunning in a floor-length gown that perfectly emphasized her physique. The dress included elaborate sequin embroidery, which added a bit of glitz to the overall design. 

She accessorized with a stunning bracelet and a sleek straight to add a touch of refinement to the look. Mouni knows how to turn attention with her fashion choices, and her birthday ensemble was certainly no different.

The gorgeous Mouni Roy chose a wonderfully designed garment made of delicate white lace for her birthday. Zimmermann's tuxedo dress with a small silhouette and a blazer-style halterneck bodice with lapels. 

The dress had an open back to offer a sense of beauty and delicacy. A beautiful 3D blossom adorned the right lapel, making for a delightful focal point. The waistband of the dress was tightened with a belt, emphasizing Mouni's exquisite shape. 

Not to mention the lovely scalloped edge border, which adds a romantic and fun touch to the entire design. Mouni Roy knows how to dress to impress.

Mouni Roy accessorized her Zimmermann Women's Lace High Tide Tuxedo Mini Dress with a lovely matching purse to complete her ensemble. The bag of choice was none other than the classic Dior Saddle Bag, which cost Rs. 3,26,887. 

This lovely bag had a tiny strap and gold-toned hardware embellished with the prominent C and D alphabets in a huge size, which added a sense of elegance and refinement. Mouni also wore a gorgeous silver-colored bracelet on her wrist, which added a touch of glitter to her entire look.

Mouni Roy rounded off her already stunning ensemble with a pair of Bottega Veneta Knot High Heel Booties, which retailed for Rs. 1,63,519 (approx). These chic boots provided a touch of refinement to her look, taking it to new heights. 

Mouni maintained her modest yet characteristic appearance, with her hair artfully tucked behind her ears, enabling her clothing and accessories to take center stage. 

Also read - Mouni Roy speaks about her struggle as an actor and about completing 15 years in the entertainment industry

She added a whimsical touch to her entire appearance with a splash of color in the form of pink lipstick. Mouni decided on heavy eyeliner to add drama, emphasizing her eyes and giving her a strong and confident appearance. Mouni Roy continues to wow.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

Mouni Roy fashion Instagram OTT Bollywood Television TellyChakkar
