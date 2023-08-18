WOAH! National Film Awards 2023: Netizens not happy with Allu Arjun’s win for Pushpa; feel Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Uddham and Suriya’s Jai Bhim were snubbed

MUMBAI : 69th National Film Awards were announced yesterday. While netizens are happy with most of the winners, there are a couple of winners they are not happy with and one of them is Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun received the Best Actor award for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. Well, many people feel that Vicky Kaushal deserved the Best Actor award for his performance in Sardar Udham. While the film got many awards, Vicky didn’t get one.

While many South films were given awards, one film that netizens feel was snubbed was Jai Bhim. Suriya starrer had received a fantastic response from critics and audiences when it was released. So, netizens are upset that the film was snubbed at the National Awards.

A netizen tweeted, “National Award is not a joke but What a joke.. Like seriously. Pushpa character won National Award?? How can they give an award to a mafia glorifying character? What about #Surya character from Bheem #AnupamKher from TKS #VickyKaushal from #SardarUdham.”

Another netizen posted, “Who in their right mind will make anyone win over #vickykaushal Imagine something like jhukega nahi winning over a truly phenomenal once in a lifetime performance. Insanity and stupidity at its peak. This scene was enough to make him win the award.”

One more Twitter user wrote, “More Deserving #JaiBhim Not Won #NationalFilmAwards2023 !! Its Hurts And Money Play Anywhere Thats It!!” Check out the tweets below...

What do you think? Were Vicky Kaushal and Jai Bhim snubbed at the 69th National Awards Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.