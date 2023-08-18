Woah! Nayanthara skips the audio launch of Jawan for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Jawan pre-release event in Chennai was a hit. It was an audio launch event that saw the cast in the attendance. Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and many others attended the event.

Director Atlee, musician Anirudh and more were also present. But the leading lady of the film Nayanthara was missing. The actress gave the first big event of Jawan a miss.

The film markx her big Bollywood entry and many wondered why Nayanthara was not to be seen at new movie Jawan's audio launch event?

Earlier, we reported that Nayanthara does not take part in the promotions of her film. Supposedly, she has a no-promotions clause. It is allegedly a part of her contract that she won't actively take part in the promotions of the film.

Nayanthara is one of the biggest stars down South, however, she refrains from giving out many interviews. She likes to keep her life private and rather let her work do all the talking. In the past, she has been quoted saying how she is misunderstood and misinterpreted and it was too much to handle.

However, there are reports suggesting that Nayanthara missed the Jawan audio launch event in Chennai due to Onam celebrations.

Just three days ago, Nayanthara's husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared pictures from their Onam celebrations. He shared pictures of their sons Uyir and Ulagam celebrating Onam.

Meanwhile, the Jawan audio launch event was a major success. It created more than enough buzz around the film. From Shah Rukh Khan talking in Tamil to dancing on Zinda Banda along with singer Anirudh, Jawan event in Chennai turned out to be a fab promotional event.

Everyone only had good things to say about Shah Rukh Khan. From director Atlee to editor Ruben, the Jawan team heaped praises of King Khan. Including Kamal Haasan.

Shah Rukh Khan was also seen shaking a leg with Priyamani. They danced on One, Two, Three, Four from Chennai Express. Check out picture -

Jawan is going to release on September 7. It also has cameos by Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay.

