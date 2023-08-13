Woah! Neil Nitin Mukesh reacts on the viral video where he asks Shah Rukh Khan to 'shut up'

MUMBAI: 10 years ago in an award show, Neil Nitin Mukesh asked Shah Rukh Khan to ‘shut up’ after the actor asked him why he had three first names and no surname. The video often do rounds on social media, and Neil Nitin Mukesh recently opened up about the same.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Neil Nitin Mukesh opened up about the same and said, “He was having fun, I was having fun with him. He knows this and I know this too.”

Neil further added that he never meant to insult Shah Rukh Khan and when asked if the incident was scripted, the actor said, “If you say so, I’ll believe it. If you want to call it scripted, let it be, but there was love… He only told me that I’ll have some fun with this. But there was also a pre-warning from him saying that I will have fun with you, you do your thing. So I asked, ‘Sir, what level of fun are we talking about?’ He said, ‘Whatever you can think of, do it.’ He gave me that liberty so I did it.”

For the unversed, at the award show, Shah Rukh Khan asked Neil Nitin Mukesh, “I have a question for Neil Nitin Mukesh. Tumhara naam hai Neil Nitin Mukesh, bhaiya surname kahan pe hai? Saare ke saare first names hain. Why don’t you have a surname?"

To this, the actor replied, “Sir, very kind question, thank you so much. But can I take the liberty of saying something? That is an insult for me actually, I feel. It’s not right. I think you haven’t seen, but my father’s sitting out here. I think you guys just need to shut up. I’m sorry.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the movie Jawan helmed by Atlee. The action thriller which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi is scheduled to release in theatres on September 7.

On the other hand, Neil Nitin Mukesh will be next seen in the thriller Firrkie helmed by Ankush Bhatt. The movie also stars Karan Singh Grover, Jackie Shroff, Shibani Dandekar and Kay Kay Menon.

