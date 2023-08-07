WOAH! Netizens are not happy with Kajol’s statement about political leaders not having educational background; actress gets trolled on social media

MUMBAI: Kajol is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming show The Trial which is slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 14th July 2023. The series is an adaptation of an American show The Good Wife.

Recently, during an interview while talking about how women and the society have progressed, but still there are certain things expected from women, Kajol spoke about the political leaders. The actress said, “The change especially in a country like India is very slow because we are steeped in our traditions and thought processes and of course, it has to do with education. We have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I am sorry but I am going to go out and say that.”

Also Read: Wow! Kriti Sanon announces of first movie under her production, actress to collaborate with Kajol

Now, netizens are not happy with this statement of the actress and they are trolling her. Check out the tweets below...

What do you have to say about Kajol’s statement? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about her projects, the actress was recently seen in Lust Stories 2. Her performance in the series was appreciated by one and all. She will next be seen in The Trial and also has Do Patti and a film with Dharma Productions lined up.

Do Patti will be a Netflix film, and it is produced by Kriti Sanon and the movie was announced a few days ago. Reportedly, Kajol’s film with Dharma Productions also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. While Kajol has confirmed that she is doing the film, it is not yet officially announced.

Also Read: Must Read! Kajol talks about the portrayal of lust in Indian cinema, says “People believe in multiple soulmates these days”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.