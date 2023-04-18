Woah! Netizens ask Ileana D'cruz about her child's father; fans support her, "You can have a baby without marrying"

MUMBAI: Ileana D’Cruz surprised one and all when this morning she announced that she is expecting a child. The actress posted on Instagram, “Coming soon Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.” A lot of celebs like Nargis Fakhri, Mini Mathur, Shibani Akhtar, and more have congratulated her in the comments.

However, there are a few netizens who are questioning who is the father of the child and when did Ileana get married. A netizen commented, “Shadi kab hui?” Another Instagram user wrote, “When she get married ? She never reviled about her husband or this is adopted child ?” One more netizen commented, “Papa kon hai iska?”

While of course some netizens had only questions about her marriage and baby’s father, there are a few fans who have come out in support of Ileana. A netizen commented, “Mentally ill society.. It's her choice and her life who the hell we are judge someone.” Another Instagram user wrote, “People asking she married and who's the father. You can have a baby without marrying and its her concern who her baby daddy is, none of ours.” Check out the comments below...

Also Read: Congratulations! Ileana D’cruz pregnant with first child, mom Samira writes “Can’t wait”

Well, Ileana has been in the news because of her rumoured relationships. Earlier, she was dating Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone and it was rumoured that they were married. However, a few years ago, there were reports that they have broken.

Ileana was also in the news for reportedly dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. However, they haven’t confirmed their relationship.

Talking about her upcoming movies, Ileana has Tera Kya Hoga Lovely and an untitled film with Pratik Gandhi and Vidya Balan lined up. The former also stars Randeep Hooda in the lead role. The release date of both the films is not yet announced.

Also Read: Ileana D'cruz or Esha Gupta, who wins the bikini battle

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.