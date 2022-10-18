WOAH! Nora Fatehi refused permission to perform at an event; Bangladesh Government gives this reason

MUMBAI : Nora Fatehi has become increasingly popular over the years as an amazing dancer and her hot looks. She has made herself a fashion sensation with her trendy attires and great figure. Everyone wants her to feature in their music video or film and spice it up with her electric dance moves. Recently she was invited to perform at an event in the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka, but that has most likely been cancelled. Reports say that permission was denied to save on foreign exchange reserves based on the global situation.

On Monday, Bangladesh's Ministry of Cultural Affairs issued a notice announcing the same and said, “Ms Fatehi wasn't granted permission in view of the global situation and with the aim of maintaining foreign exchange reserves.”

The dancer was supposed to attend the event being organized by the Women Leadership Corporation. She was likely expected to dance on stage and hand out awards at the event. Reportedly, “the ministry referred to the central bank's restrictions on dollar payments, amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves, which slipped to $36.33 billion as of Oct. 12 -- enough to cover roughly four months of imports -- from $46.13 billion a year earlier.”

Nora Fatehi is currently judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit Nene. Her latest release was the item song, Manike, along with Sidharth Malhotra from the film Thank God, and it has become a craze online. Fans and celebs alike are creating reels on the foot-tapping number and even learning the steps from her in her recent tutorial on the same song.

