Woah! Nupur Sanon gives it back to the troll who comments 'flop sisters' under her post with sister Kriti Sanon

Singer, actor Nupur Sanon was seen handling a negative comment made about her and sister Kriti Sanon. It happened so after Nupur dedicated a post to Kriti on her birthday after she launched her new beauty brand, Hyphen.
Sun, 07/30/2023
MUMBAI :Singer, actor Nupur Sanon was seen handling a negative comment made about her and sister Kriti Sanon. It happened so after Nupur dedicated a post to Kriti on her birthday after she launched her new beauty brand, Hyphen. Screenshots of the same have surfaced online.

Nupur Sanon took to her account and wrote to Kriti, “Happy birthday Kritsu! @kritisanon. So you deserve 2 posts this birthday instead of 1 ‘cause it’s Hyphen’s birthday too! So so proud of you! Still feels like yesterday when I used to come into your room and get shocked seeing you sit between boxes and boxes of skin products! Only to keep trying and to keep understanding skin and every ingredient better. And then I saw you dreaming to start something… you knew you were ready to do that. Then began the journey of @letshyphen and I can’t believe it’s already here! I have been obsessed with the products for the past 3 months! I remember coming to you with empty samples and telling you - ‘aur dede…khatam ho gaya (give me more)’ and you used to gleam with happiness! It’s only the beginning… just Hyphen it!”

While many extended best wishes to the actor, one Instagram user commented, “Flop sisters.” In reply, Nupur wrote back, “And still you're following us.”

On Kriti's birthday, Nupur also wrote in a different post, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful human-the bestest sister-the loyalest best friend-I can keep HYPHEN-ing the nicest things to you ‘cause that’s who you are! Perfect! When I was growing up … I remember always have one question when I looked at you, my big sister- God, how is she so perfect? How can she be so beautiful, so loving, so kind, so responsible, so intelligent, so caring, so EVERYTHING all at once!"

“You’ve set the bar so damn high for the kind of people I want around me Krits… and that has always easily protected me from the wrong people…because I knew what was right, what felt right .. from the beginning.. and that right has always been YOU I love you. Here’s praying to god for sending happiness and the right kind of love in your life… your kind of love… the rare one! Keep flying high my butterfly! To roaming the entire world together with my girl! To having the bestest emotional moments together! To sticking through all the ups and downs life throws at us! Forever. You have my heart for life.”

While Kriti was last seen in Adipurush, Nupur is a singer. She will be making her Bollywood debut with Noorani Chehre.

Sun, 07/30/2023

