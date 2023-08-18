Woah! Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals about feeling 'hurt' after being replaced by Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2, read more

It’s been two years since Dream Girl was released, but the story and stellar performances of the lead pair, Ayushmann and Nushrratt, and their chemistry are still fresh in the hearts and minds of the audience.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 13:45
movie_image: 
Nushrratt

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha delivered one of the most successful romantic comedies of Bollywood in 2019, and that gem of a movie is none other than Dream Girl. 

Also read - Really! Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he used to speak in a girl’s voice when his girlfriend’s dad used to answer the phone

It’s been two years since Dream Girl was released, but the story and stellar performances of the lead pair, Ayushmann and Nushrratt, and their chemistry are still fresh in the hearts and minds of the audience. 

Now fast forward to 2023, the sequel of Dream Girl, Dream Girl 2, gets announced and we see Ananya Panday stepping into Nushrratt's shoes. 

Amid the massive frenzy and hype for the upcoming sequel, the then-leading lady of the Dream Girl franchise, Nushrratt Bharuccha has expressed her disappointment for not being chosen for Dream Girl 2.

In an exclusive conversation with ETimes, the Dream Girl star opened up about her disappointment over not getting selected as the female lead in the sequel and how the makers did not give her any specific reason for replacing her with Ananya. 

Talking about the same, Nushrratt said, “I was a part of Dream Girl 1 and I love that whole team. I terribly miss working with them. But why they didn’t cast me in Dream Girl 2, I think only they can answer. I don’t know, there is no logic and there is no answer to it. But why didn’t they cast me? I am a human being, so of course it hurts. And of course it feels unfair. But I get it, it is their decision. Cool, no problem.”

Interestingly, Nushratt’s highly-anticipated next, Akelli, is hitting the screens on the same day when Dream Girl 2 is getting released. 

Reacting to the box office clash between Akelli and Dream Girl 2, Bharuccha added, “I didn’t know my film was going to be released on the same day as Dream Girl 2. Technically my film was to release on the 18th but because of some censor issues, we didn’t have permissions of certain kind and we had to delay it. We didn’t want to, but had to. Raj sir reacted to my story and said, ‘All the best’. And I responded to him saying, ‘Sir, something is connected in our universe. I wasn’t in your film, but my second film is releasing on the same day’. So we have come to a place where we can smile about it.”

Directed by Pranay Meshram, Akelli follows a story of a courageous Indian girl, who gets stuck alone in the war-torn country of Iraq and how she survives after fighting all the odds. 

Also read - Dream Girl 2: Exciting! Ayushmann Khurrana reveals it’s a Massy film where “you don’t have to take your brains to the cinema..”

Headlined by Nushrratt, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, and Aditi Rao Hydari in significant roles. Akelli is slated to hit theatres on August 25.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

Ayushmann Khurrana Nushrratt Bharuccha Ananya Panday Dream Girl Dream Girl 2 Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 13:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! When Purab Kohli revealed he never wanted to star in ‘Hip Hip Hurray’, “But when I went for an audition…”
MUMBAI: Purab Kohli was all of 19 when he joined Channel [V] as a video jockey. During that stint, he earned immense...
Anupamaa: Major Drama! Adhik and Barkha’s service terminated from Kapadia Office, Anuj orders
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Rohit Roy says Salman Khan once called him a ‘Fat Cow’, Read on to know why
MUMBAI:  Rohit Roy is one of the most known and popular faces in the television industry. He had tasted true success...
What! Alia Bhatt reacts to backlash on her comment that husband Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like her wearing lipstick; “can only hurt if you let them…”
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is currently one of the top actresses in the Hindi film industry. With hits like Gangubai Kathaiwadi...
Woah! Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals about feeling 'hurt' after being replaced by Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2, read more
MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha delivered one of the most successful romantic comedies of Bollywood...
Katha Ankahee: Vicious! Katha and Viaan happy with Kailash and Teji’s acceptance, Teji ready with a plan against them
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
What! Alia Bhatt reacts to backlash on her comment that husband Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like her wearing lipstick; “can only hurt if you let them…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
What! Alia Bhatt reacts to backlash on her comment that husband Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like her wearing lipstick; “can only hurt if you let them…”
Dharmendra
What! When Dharmendra agreed with Pakistani Tv presenter Nadia Khan that he too didn’t like the Anti-Pak dialogues in son sunny Deol’s films
Tiger
Woah! Tiger 3 and Christopher Nolan to have a connection?
MOHIT RAINA
Wow! Mohit Raina reveals about the time he appeared for NDA exam and how playing an army officer is an honour for him
Aditya Roy Kapur
Wow! Ananya Panday opens up about her thoughts on working with Aditya Roy Kapur, says, 'it will be good fun'
Amit Rai
Wow! Director Amit Rai reveals how after getting rejected by renowned filmmakers, Akshay Kumar stepped up to back the film OMG 2