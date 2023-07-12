Woah! Orry becomes the life of the party at The Archies premiere, check out the trending pictures inside

MUMBAI : An adaptation of the popular comic book series, The Archies has kept the audience hooked as they are all excited to watch the OTT movie. The film marks the acting debut of Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, producer Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, who is the grandson of veteran actors Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

The movie also features Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. Together, the seven actors play the famous gang of teenagers from the comics.

Helmed by Zoya, The Archies will release on Netflix on December 7. The story follows the life of popular fictional characters – Archie (Agastya), Betty (Khushi), Veronica (Suhana), Jughead (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie (Vedang Raina), Ethel (Dot) and Dilton (Yuvraj Menda).

They navigate romance and friendship in the 1960s as they come together for the future of their town, Riverdale, when developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

The gang of Archies has been the talk of town lately as they are strongly promoting their movie and are being appreciated for their style statement and the energy that they are carrying in order to promote their movie.

Earlier, we reported about the premiere event of The Archies wherein a lot of celebrities marked their presence.

Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, is a true internet star. The Gen-Z influencer never hesitates to wow everyone with his opulent lifestyle, connections to celebrities, and other things. Orhan Awatramani has gained a lot of attention in recent days since he is the one who gives the internet behind-the-scenes looks at celebrity gatherings.

We are just a few hours away from the release of the movie on Netflix. While the audience is awaiting the release of the movie, we are here with some more pictures from the premiere event where the famous selfie-poser Orry was also present and he took the opportunity to take selfies with his celebrity friends.

Check out the pictures below:

