Woah! Pankaj Tripathi initially turned down OMG 2, this is what convinced him to be a part of the film

MUMBAI: In the last decade, Pankaj Tripathi has turned out to be one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. The actor, however, has seen several ups and downs in his career before his acting potential was recognised by filmmakers and audiences.

Tripathi’s OMG 2, also starring Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam Dhar, has opened today to positive reviews and the actor calls it an “important film” for which he specially made time after turning it down initially.

Tripathi, in an interview with indianexpress.com, opens up about his journey from struggling to find work to finally being at a stage where he can choose good scripts and how he never considers himself the hero of any project.

When asked about choosing scripts, he said, "Mera dimaag sahi hai (my brain is working right). I read and choose good scripts. If I come across a good script, I don’t let it go. It is a matter of coincidence that in my initial days I was not in the situation to choose scripts as I was struggling to find opportunities in the first place. So my journey is from managing to find work to being able to choose good work."

"Now when I listen to good scripts and even if I don’t have time for it, I make sure I try to make time for it because I feel these stories are substantial and important. When I heard OMG 2 for the first time, I didn’t have time for three-four months, so I had told them that I don’t have time for the next five months. The person who was lining it up for me then asked me to do a meeting (with the makers) and listen to the story once again and then decide. After the meeting I told them I don’t have the time and asked them to give me a couple of days to somehow remove some time for it. That way, on the third day, I had managed to clear my schedule for 55 days for OMG 2."

"I realised that it is an important film and I have to do it. It matches my sensibilities. I think till now, mostly, I have been able to choose the right scripts, so I feel mera dimaag sahi kaam kar raha hai."

On his reaction to film getting an 'A' certificate, he said," When I came to know that the film has received an ‘A’ certificate by the CBFC, even I was taken aback, surprised. When we were doing the film, at no point, did we feel that it was an ‘A’ certificate film."

"As an actor, I always have ‘self-censoring’. I would never want to hurt anyone intentionally. Not even in my dreams I would want my actions, my cinema, my acting to be hurtful towards anyone. I never came here to do that. I came here to do respectable work. But having said that, today people’s sentiments are getting hurt easily and it is difficult to say anything about it. I have not framed the right thoughts about it."

