Woah! A picture of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Rani Mukerji goes viral; netizen say, "Kiara se jyada Rani beautiful hai"

MUMBAI :Rani Mukerji is one of the most talented actresses we have in the Hindi film industry. In the past few years, she has been grabbing attention with her hard-hitting de-glam roles. However, one cannot surely forget that she played Tina, the glamorous girl in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and nowadays, she has been grabbing everyone’s attention with the red carpet looks at the award functions.



Recently, a picture made it to the social media in which Rani is posing with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. While all three are looking amazing in it, a few netizens started comparing Rani and Kiara.





A netizen commented, “Rani Mukherjee is more beautiful than Kiara advani Malhotra.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Kiara se jyada Rani beautiful hai aur khatarnak actress vi love from Nepal.” One more netizen commented, “Rani is more beautiful than kiara advani Malhotra.”



Well, according to us Rani and Kiara both are looking equally gorgeous in the picture, and Sidharth as always is looking handsome. However, we wonder from which party or an event this picture is from.

Talking about their movies, Kiara is gearing up for SatyaPrem Ki Katha which also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The film is slated to release on 29th June 2023. She also has Game Changer with Ram Charan, but the release date is not yet announced. Meanwhile, Sidharth has Yodha lined up and he will also be seen in the OTT series Indian Police Force.



Well, Rani was last seen on the big screens in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway which was a hit at the box office. Now, her fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of her next film.

