Woah! A picture of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Rani Mukerji goes viral; netizen say, "Kiara se jyada Rani beautiful hai"

Recently, a picture made it to the social media in which Rani Mukerji is posing with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. While all three are looking amazing in it, a few netizens started comparing Rani and Kiara.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 14:52
movie_image: 
Kiara se jyada Rani beautiful hai

MUMBAI :Rani Mukerji is one of the most talented actresses we have in the Hindi film industry. In the past few years, she has been grabbing attention with her hard-hitting de-glam roles. However, one cannot surely forget that she played Tina, the glamorous girl in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and nowadays, she has been grabbing everyone’s attention with the red carpet looks at the award functions.


Recently, a picture made it to the social media in which Rani is posing with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. While all three are looking amazing in it, a few netizens started comparing Rani and Kiara.

 


 

 

Also Read:  Rani Mukerji feels good content-driven films can pull audience to theatres

A netizen commented, “Rani Mukherjee is more beautiful than Kiara advani Malhotra.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Kiara se jyada Rani beautiful hai aur khatarnak actress vi love from Nepal.” One more netizen commented, “Rani is more beautiful than kiara advani Malhotra.”


Well, according to us Rani and Kiara both are looking equally gorgeous in the picture, and Sidharth as always is looking handsome. However, we wonder from which party or an event this picture is from.

Talking about their movies, Kiara is gearing up for SatyaPrem Ki Katha which also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The film is slated to release on 29th June 2023. She also has Game Changer with Ram Charan, but the release date is not yet announced. Meanwhile, Sidharth has Yodha lined up and he will also be seen in the OTT series Indian Police Force.
 
Well, Rani was last seen on the big screens in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway which was a hit at the box office. Now, her fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of her next film.

Also Read: Funny! Paparazzi call Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ‘Bhaiya-Bhabhi’; here’s how the couple and the netizens reacted

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Rani Mukerji Satyaprem Ki Katha game changer Yodha Indian Police Force Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 14:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: OMG! Aarav tells Viaan about a basket ball match, Viaan to accompany him?
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Will Ranbir be successful in stopping Prachi’s marriage with Akshay in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television and has always kept its audience...
Exclusive! Here is when the season 2 of Bandish Bandits will be out
MUMBAI :Indeed ott show Bandish Bandits is one of the most loved shows of all time, the show was premiered on Amazon...
Katha Ankahee: EXCLUSIVE! The office to be quarantined due to Covid outbreak, Katha and Viaan to get to spend some time together?
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive! Prarthana Mondal And Arshi Bharti roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein on Sony TV!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
Woah! A picture of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Rani Mukerji goes viral; netizen say, "Kiara se jyada Rani beautiful hai"
MUMBAI :Rani Mukerji is one of the most talented actresses we have in the Hindi film industry. In the past few years,...
Recent Stories
Kiara se jyada Rani beautiful hai
Woah! A picture of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Rani Mukerji goes viral; netizen say, "Kiara se jyada Rani beautiful hai"
Latest Video
Related Stories
here is an update
What! Tiger 3 to have a huge climax, mysterious villain of Tiger vs Pathaan to be revealed
Sad! Shah Rukh Khan’s fans get emotional and the reason is Jawan
Sad! Shah Rukh Khan’s fans get emotional and the reason is Jawan
ghost walking on the wall and more
Must Read! Creepy door opening voice, ghost walking on the wall and more; when will Hindi films try something new when it comes to horror?
relation of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as YJHD reunion
Must Read! Netizens recall relationship of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as YJHD reunion pictures make rounds, say "they are so comfortable"
Shalini Chauhan
Hotness Alert! Check out the times actress Shalini Chauhan raised the temperature with her hot looks
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer is a timepass film with a good amount of laughter,
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer is a timepass film with a good amount of laughter, drama and emotions