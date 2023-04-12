Woah! From Priyanka Chopra to Radhika Apte, here are actresses who dorned saree without blouse

We have seen many actresses raising the temperature with hot saree looks. Today, let us have a look at the actresses who has grabbed the attention of the fans by wearing saree without blouse.
MUMBAI: Over the time with their amazing contribution and with their hot pictures, these Bollywood actresses never fail to grab the attention of the fans and the internet on fire. No doubt, it is always a treat to watch our favourite actresses attending different events and parties and attracting the eyeballs of the fans with their great fashion.

Not only in real life, but for the movie characters also, these actresses have worn great outfits which has been the talk of the town. So, today, let us have a look at the actresses who dorned saree without blouse and grab the attention of the fans. 

Priyanka Chopra 

How can we forget one of these popular short videos of the actress Priyanka Chopra where she was flaunting her sexy back wearing a saree without a blouse. Definitely, she had grabbed the attention of the fans and set the internet on fire. 

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte is one of the popular actresses we have. The actress has grabbed the attention of the fans by wearing a saree without blouse and the pictures were viral all over the internet.

Mouni Roy

Big and small screen actress Mouni Roy is no doubt one of the hottest actresses in the acting space. The actress has got all the attention of the fans for wearing a saree without blouse. The pictures were all over the internet, and the actress was looking supremely hot in the green saree. She was surely setting the internet on fire. 

Nandana Sen

Actress Nandana Sen was seen and loved in the movie Rang Rasiya. How can we forget the bold scene, where the actress was seen wearing a saree without a blouse. Indeed, she was looking supremely hot and setting the internet on fire. 

Well, these are some of the actresses of Indian cinema who had the attention of the fans and audience as they wore Saree without a blouse. Definitely, these actresses has grabbed the attention of the fans and set the internet on fire.

What are your views on these actresses, and which is your favourite actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

