Woah! From Priyanka Chopra to Radhika Apte here are the actresses who wore Saree without blouse

We have seen many actresses raising the temperature with her hot saree, today let us have a look at the actresses who has grabbed the attention of the fans by wearing saree without blouse
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 19:59
movie_image: 
Priyanka

MUMBAI: Over the time with their amazing contribution and with their hot pictures these Bollywood actresses never fail to grab the attention of the fans and the internet on fire. No doubt it is always a treat to watch our favourite actresses attending different events and parties and attracting the eyeballs of the fans with their great fashion.

Not only in real life but for the movie characters also these actresses has worn great outfits which has been the talk of the town, so today let us have a look at the actresses who had worn saree without blouse and grab the attention of the fans

Priyanka Chopra

How can we forget one of these popular short videos of the actress Priyanka Chopra where she was flaunting her sexy back wearing a saree without a blouse, definitely she had grabbed the attention of the fans and set the internet on fire.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte is one of the popular actresses we have, the actress has grabbed the attention of the fans by wearing a saree without blouse and the pictures were viral all over the internet.

Also read - Box Office! From Tiger Zinda Hai to Jawan: Top 10 biggest opening weekend of Bollywood

Mouni Roy

Big and small screen actress Mouni Roy is no doubt one of the hottest actresses in the acting space, the actress has got all the attention of the fans for wearing a saree without blouse. The pictures were all over the internet, and the actress was looking supremely hot in the green saree, she was surely setting the internet on fire

Nandana Sen

Actress Nandana Sen was seen and loved in the movie Rang Rasiya, how can we forget the bold scene which were all over the internet, where the actress was seen wearing a saree without a blouse, indeed she was looking supremely hot and setting internet on fire

Well these are some of the actresses of Indian cinema who has the attention of the fans and audience as they wore Saree without a blouse, definitely these actresses has grabbed the attention of the fans and set the internet on fire.

What are your views on these actresses, and which is your favourite actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read - Wow! "He should immediately do Dhoom4 or Don3" netizens for Ranbir Kapoor after Animal success

Priyanka Chopra PRIYANKA CHOPRA SAREE Bollywood Hot Actress BOLLYWOOD HOT SAREE Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 19:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Popular on-screen jodis of Star Plus to be a part of Vandana and Kunal's marriage in Star Plus ' Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si!
MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the most popular shows on television. The show stars Mohit Malik and Sayli...
Emotional! After taking up all the challnges in Jhalak Dikhala Jaa, Urvashi Dholakia writes an emotional note as her journey comes to an end
MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia has won million hearts with her performances as actress, whether it’s the cute, innocent and...
Must Read! These South directors brought fresh air in Hindi cinema
MUMBAI: Definitely this year belongs to the South directors, we can see two of the major blockbuster Jawan and Animal...
Woah! Today marks 30 years of Rohit Roy in the acting world, actor shares his journey with his fans
MUMBAI: Rohit Bose Roy first gained popularity with the Doordarshan show Swabhimaan, and after that, he became one of...
Woah! From Priyanka Chopra to Radhika Apte here are the actresses who wore Saree without blouse
MUMBAI: Over the time with their amazing contribution and with their hot pictures these Bollywood actresses never fail...
”Soniya Bansal will be a Game-Changer if she re-enters the Bigg Boss house",says Soniya’s sister Aayra Bansal
MUMBAI: Soniya Bansal who recently made headlines for being in cahoots to be a part of Bigg Boss 17, has also become...
Recent Stories
Atlee
Must Read! These South directors brought fresh air in Hindi cinema
Latest Video
Related Stories
Atlee
Must Read! These South directors brought fresh air in Hindi cinema
Rohit
Woah! Today marks 30 years of Rohit Roy in the acting world, actor shares his journey with his fans
Ranbir Kapoor
Wow! "He should immediately do Dhoom4 or Don3" netizens for Ranbir Kapoor after Animal success
Tiger Zinda Hai
Box Office! From Tiger Zinda Hai to Jawan: Top 10 biggest opening weekend of Bollywood
Katrina
Must Read! 6 Bollywood actresses who are older than their husbands
Deepika
Wow! Deepika Padukone, stunning everyone in a gorgeous purple gown at The Academy Museum Gala 2023