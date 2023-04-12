Woah! From Priyanka Chopra to Radhika Apte here are the actresses who wore Saree without blouse

MUMBAI: Over the time with their amazing contribution and with their hot pictures these Bollywood actresses never fail to grab the attention of the fans and the internet on fire. No doubt it is always a treat to watch our favourite actresses attending different events and parties and attracting the eyeballs of the fans with their great fashion.

Not only in real life but for the movie characters also these actresses has worn great outfits which has been the talk of the town, so today let us have a look at the actresses who had worn saree without blouse and grab the attention of the fans

Priyanka Chopra

How can we forget one of these popular short videos of the actress Priyanka Chopra where she was flaunting her sexy back wearing a saree without a blouse, definitely she had grabbed the attention of the fans and set the internet on fire.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte is one of the popular actresses we have, the actress has grabbed the attention of the fans by wearing a saree without blouse and the pictures were viral all over the internet.

Mouni Roy

Big and small screen actress Mouni Roy is no doubt one of the hottest actresses in the acting space, the actress has got all the attention of the fans for wearing a saree without blouse. The pictures were all over the internet, and the actress was looking supremely hot in the green saree, she was surely setting the internet on fire

Nandana Sen

Actress Nandana Sen was seen and loved in the movie Rang Rasiya, how can we forget the bold scene which were all over the internet, where the actress was seen wearing a saree without a blouse, indeed she was looking supremely hot and setting internet on fire

Well these are some of the actresses of Indian cinema who has the attention of the fans and audience as they wore Saree without a blouse, definitely these actresses has grabbed the attention of the fans and set the internet on fire.

What are your views on these actresses, and which is your favourite actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

