Woah! Proud father Shah Rukh Khan comes to attend his daughter Suhana Khan's movie The Archies premiere

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll after blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan. His third movie Dunki has been the talk of the town for quite some time. The movie is also the talk of the town because it is directed by one of the finest Minds of Indian cinema Rajkumar Hirani.

However, Shah Rukh Khan isn’t the only one that’s been making the headlines for his movies as this time, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan is also set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

The movie is all set to release on 7th December and other than Suhana Khan, the cast also includes Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.

Talking about the Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie Dunki, the trailer of the movie finally released today and the audience have really built some great expectations from the trailer as they feel that it is very promising.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan fans, in love with Dunki, are now having their eyes on the premiere event of The Archies as Suhana Khan has reached there in a gorgeous red dress but that’s not all.

The fans of Shah Rukh Khan are all excited as they got to see their favourite actor along with his family in the event where he has come to support his daughter.

The actor has totally won our hearts with his performance in Jawan and Pathaan and it seems that he is not done yet as he will be back on 21st December to spread the magic once again with Dunki.

