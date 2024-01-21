Woah! R Balki Reveals Amitabh Bachchan's Poker-Faced Reaction During Cheeni Kum's First Narration

MUMBAI: Renowned filmmaker R Balki recently shared a humorous and memorable incident from his early collaboration with megastar Amitabh Bachchan during a masterclass session at the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival. Balki, who has worked with Bachchan on various projects including Cheeni Kum, Shamitaabh, and Pad Man, recounted the first narration of Cheeni Kum, where he experienced a poker-faced reaction from the legendary actor.

Having previously collaborated on ads, Balki was encouraged by Bachchan to develop his one-line idea for Cheeni Kum into a complete script. When Balki nervously narrated the script to Amitabh Bachchan, expecting laughter at his jokes, he was met with stone-cold silence. According to Balki, he realized the reason behind Bachchan's expression – he was imitating the actor's voice throughout the narration.

"I was reading the whole script to him in his voice. I was imitating him. To behave like Bachchan to Bachchan is the biggest embarrassment in the world," Balki humorously recounted. The director, realizing his mistake, quickly ran to the door as soon as he finished the narration.

In a previous interview, Balki had praised Bachchan's meticulous approach to scripts, highlighting the actor's preference for roles he genuinely likes. He acknowledged that Bachchan is warm and extremely kind but can be frank, especially with people he likes. Their director-actor bond is characterized by open communication, with Bachchan even explaining his fired-up behavior on the sets of Shamitabh by saying, "I'm in character."

This amusing anecdote provides a glimpse into the candid and lighthearted relationship between R Balki and Amitabh Bachchan, showcasing the humor and camaraderie that defines their collaborative journey.

