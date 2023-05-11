Woah! Raj Kundra gets trolled for receiving a standing ovation after the screening of UT69, take a look at the video and comments

In September 2021, businessman Raj Kundra landed in a controversy for alleged creation and distribution of porn films through apps. A year after that, he decided to speak up on the issue via his social media account.
MUMBAI: In September 2021, businessman Raj Kundra landed in a controversy for alleged creation and distribution of porn films through apps. A year after that, he decided to speak up on the issue via his social media account. 

Also read - Woah! Raj Kundra to act in the film based on his experience in Arthur Road Jail

A post by him read, “One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger.”

The businessman, with the help of a film namely UT 69, narrated his experience in the Arthur Jail. He plays the role of himself in the film. Ever since the announcement was made, fans were extremely divided. He was mostly being trolled for the film.

Also read -Throwback! Raj Kundra reveals about partying with Shamita Shetty after wife Shilpa Shetty falls asleep, netizens react

Now that the film has finally released in theatres, it was recently seen in a video that Raj Kundra was given a standing ovation the moment he stepped into the theatres to promote it. Take a look at the video -

The comments are filled with trolling and shocking reactions, as most netizens do not understand the reason behind a stand ovation for Raj Kundra. Here's what they say -

What do you think about this video? What are youe thoughts on UT 69?

Let us know in the comments below!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

