Woah! Raj Kundra gets trolled for receiving a standing ovation after the screening of UT69, take a look at the video and comments

MUMBAI: In September 2021, businessman Raj Kundra landed in a controversy for alleged creation and distribution of porn films through apps. A year after that, he decided to speak up on the issue via his social media account.

A post by him read, “One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger.”

The businessman, with the help of a film namely UT 69, narrated his experience in the Arthur Jail. He plays the role of himself in the film. Ever since the announcement was made, fans were extremely divided. He was mostly being trolled for the film.

Now that the film has finally released in theatres, it was recently seen in a video that Raj Kundra was given a standing ovation the moment he stepped into the theatres to promote it. Take a look at the video -

The comments are filled with trolling and shocking reactions, as most netizens do not understand the reason behind a stand ovation for Raj Kundra. Here's what they say -

What do you think about this video? What are youe thoughts on UT 69?

Let us know in the comments below!

