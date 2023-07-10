Woah! Rajveer Deol opens up about handling Sunny Deol's personal life rumours, Seeking guidance from his mother; Says 'I Would Ask My Mom..'

MUMBAI: Rajveer Deol, the younger son of Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja Deol, just made his Bollywood debut in the movie Dono, which also starred Paloma Dhillon. The star kid gave a great performance, and his portrayal of Dev wowed millions of viewers with his masterful acting and genuineness. Rajveer has shared many previously unreported incidents from his life ever since the movie's advertising began. He once more gave some open disclosures about his connection with his parents and how he handled some family-related rumours.

Also read: Shocking! Rajveer Deol admits feeling scared of his father Sunny Deol's onscreen image due to this particular reason; Here’s Truth!

Rajveer talked openly about his devoted mother Pooja Deol's straightforward way of living in an interview. He described how Pooja's exit from the entertainment industry was a blessing for him. He described her as the "most genuine person," saying, “If fame was the sun, my mother is Pluto. I am realising now it’s such a blessing to have someone like that, that doesn’t give a s**t about Bollywood, and you grow up more real, you grow up more honest, because in this fame line, there are a lot of fake people. And I have someone who is such a genuine person in my life, so I thank her a lot.”

Rajveer also remarked how much closer he is to his mother than his father. The devoted son continued by describing how Sunny has always been a strict parent to both of his sons, Rajeev and Karan. Mentioning that Pooja was more understanding with the boys, who had a deadline of 8:30 pm to be home. Rajveer adds, “I am very close to my mom. I was closer to my mom than to my dad. Dad was very strict. I think he was just scared so much, he was so protective, so he would keep deadlines. I have to come home by 8.30 pm and I would tell Dad, so it was a bit tricky in that aspect. My mom was more lenient. She knew for that age, you need to go out, experience life, do something stupid, and grow from it. She was more lenient but strict in her own ways…”

Rajveer was asked how he managed to hearing rumors about his father, Sunny,'s private life during the same conversation. The newcomer actor responded by saying that he used to be influenced by it as a child. However, he soon discovered that talking to his mother in a factual manner helped him to relax. He disclosed, “As a kid, you take it very seriously, and you do get affected, and that’s when you need to have more communication with your family members to make you realise that, that’s not reality, this is reality. I would ask my mom certain questions and she would tell me.”

Rajveer did add that he has learned to be more sympathetic and to not pass judgment on others before placing himself in their position. He revealed, "I feel like after becoming an actor, you have be very empathetic with everybody, you have to walk in everybody’s shoes. You can’t judge anyone in this world and you realize it's such an immature quality to have, and we can’t avoid that quality because we are so quick to judge. But at the same time, with judgment, you should have a real conversation of really what a person goes through, what makes that person. Once you answer all these questions within yourself, you realize there is no malice but just facts inside you and those facts give you relief.”

Also read: Woah! Rajveer Deol shares that it pisses him off when people say THIS about actors, check it out

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywood Shaadis