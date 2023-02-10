Woah! Rajveer Deol shares that it pisses him off when people say THIS about actors, check it out

Rajveer Deol, who will soon make his acting debut with the film Dono, spoke about witnessing firsthand the struggles that his father Sunny Deol and brother Karan Deol experienced over the past few years.
MUMBAI: Rajveer Deol, who will soon make his acting debut with the film Dono, spoke about witnessing firsthand the struggles that his father Sunny Deol and brother Karan Deol experienced over the past few years. 

Sunny had a two-decade long barren period, which ended emphatically with Gadar 2 some months ago, while Karan’s debut film failed to perform critically or commercially in 2019.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rajveer said that the entire Deol family was pinching itself when Gadar 2 kept going from strength to strength at the box office. 

The film has made over Rs 520 crore at the domestic box office, and is currently the third-biggest Hindi movie of all time in India. Rajveer said that the resurgence was a long time coming for his father, who was among the biggest stars in Bollywood during the ’80s and ’90s.

Asked about the post-Gadar 2 mood at the Deol household, Rajveer said, “For 22 years, I’ve seen him struggle and work. There were no days off. When people come up to me and say that an actor’s life is very easy, they just travel around… They must’ve seen other actors and felt that. I just get very angry, because I’ve seen how much my dad works, and how much family time he sacrifices to go out there and do something. So, to see him finally land a hit with Gadar 2, he deserves it. I don’t know how to describe that joyful feeling, I couldn’t believe it.”

Sunny also directed Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which served as a launch vehicle for Rajveer’s brother, Karan. Asked if he had a heart to heart with Karan after the movie bombed, Rajveer said that they understand each other’s emotions perfectly without having to verbalise them. 

Rajveer said that the one thing he’s learned from his grandfather Dharmendra and Sunny is that one must never give up, because you never know when your time comes. Dono is directed by Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish, and also stars Paloma, the daughter of Poonam Dhillon.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 


    
 

