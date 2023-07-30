Woah! Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra denies making a sequel to Rang De Basanti, here's why

Aamir Khan and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra made a film together, and till date, it is the best film made in the history of Indian cinema. The film's name is Rang De Basanti.
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra made a film together, and till date, it is the best film made in the history of Indian cinema. The film's name is Rang De Basanti. There are many thoughts that come to the minds of the fans: why isn't Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra making the sequel to this film? 

Also read - Not Aamir Khan but this actor was the first choice for Rang De Basanti

Right now, there is a fashion for making sequels, and it will positively work at the box office as well. But the filmmaker has no plans to make the sequel. In an interview with a news portal, the filmmaker was asked if he has any plans to make the sequel to Rang De Basanti.

The filmmaker firmly denied and said, "I have said what I had to say with Rang De Basanti, and I don't want to repeat that. If I had something else to say, I would say that, but with some other film and not with the Rang De Basanti. Also, it is the certain kinds of movies that demands a sequel, like James Bond, Mission Impossible. I made a film on college students who get so inspired by the likes of young revolutionaries who dropped their pens and picked up their guns, and gave up their lives for the country, and for the people of the country".

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra called Rang De Basanti a personal life and added, "The way the story was told, catered to the younger generations, and I realised to make this film because I was like that in my college days like, only complain about the system and didn't jump in to the fire and there are many who do the same, take comfortable jobs and only crib about the system and do nothing about it. Rang De Basanti was a personal film, something I couldn't do, and I wanted that young people should watch it because they are the ones who can change the system, so retelling the same story is not possible."

Also read - Did you know? Farhan Akhtar had rejected the movie Rang De Basanti

Recently Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra celebrated the glorious 10 years of his another cult film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead role.

