Woah! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to implement 'no phones policy' for guests at their Goa wedding

After dating for a couple of years, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have decided to get married on February 22, 2024. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the wedding will be a two-day affair in Goa.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 21:04
movie_image: 
Rakul

MUMBAI: After dating for a couple of years, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have decided to get married on February 22, 2024. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the wedding will be a two-day affair in Goa. The details were confirmed by a source close to the couple. 

Also read - Happy birthday Rakul Preet Singh! Have a look at the remarkable transformation of the actress

Talking to Hindustan Times, the source said, "The wedding will mostly be a two-day affair in Goa. The intention is to keep it intimate but also not miss out on making memories with family and friends. That's why close friends from both the industries, considering Rakul has also worked in the south film industry, will be attending the wedding along with family members.”

The source also spoke about the couple's intent to keep the wedding private by going for a "no phone policy for the guests". The source said, "They are very private people, which is why they are thinking of ways they can introduce to protect their privacy. For instance, they are planning to go for a no phone policy for the guests”.

The source also revealed details about the theme of the wedding. "“They are closely looking over the decor and theme. One thing is certain that it will be close to who they are as individuals, with everything reflecting their personality," noted the source.

Talking to Hindustan Times, a source earlier confirmed the news of the couple's upcoming marriage. "Rakul and Jackky are getting married on February 22, in Goa. They are being really hush-hush about it, as they want to keep the affair very intimate." 

The source further added, "They are really private people and want to keep the wedding also private.” In fact, they are enjoying a break before getting busy with the wedding festivities. "Jackky is currently in Bangkok (Thailand) for his bachelor party. In fact, Rakul is also in Thailand, enjoying the break," said the source.

Earlier this year, Rakul Preet Singh received a romantic wish from boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. Jackky shared a reel featuring the moments he and Rakul have spent together so far. The reel features glimpses of their vacation diaries, dinner dates, red carpet walks as well as on stage performances. 

Producer Jackky Bhagnani wrote a special note for his girlfriend. It read, "On your special day, I want to express my admiration for the one who always leaves me in awe. With you, every day feels like an incredible journey, and there's never a dull moment. You're more than just my companion; you're my confidant, my partner-in-crime, and the one who fills my life with love and laughter. On your big day, I wish you everything you have ever dreamt of, and more. May all your dreams come true because you only and only deserve the absolute best in life. Happy Birthday to the one who makes every day extraordinary!" 

Replying to the post, Rakul wrote, "Awwwwww !!! So much you typed !! That makes me feel whatttte a wow !!!thankyouuuuu my" and dropped a heart emoji.

Earlier, about making her relationship public with Jackky in 2021, Rakul told Film Companion, "We're both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let's face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don't come from that school of thought."

Also read - Must Read! Rakul Preet Singh on her acting journey so far, “Keep working towards your larger goal and make it happen”

Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli. She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan. She is known for films like De De Pyaar De, Chhatriwali, Cuttputlli, Thank God, Doctor G and Runway 34.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - NDTV 

 

ackky bhagnani Rakul Preet Singh Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 21:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Cubicles series actor Badri Chavan wants to play characters like THESE talented actor, check out the deets inside
MUMBAI: Upcoming Sony LIV web series titled Cubicles season 3 has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was...
Exclusive! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani fame Tota Roy Chowdhury on his latest Bengali OTT series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo, “…tried to keep it as real as a documentary …”
MUMBAI: Indian actor Tota Roy Chowdhury works majorly in Bengali and Hindi cinema. The actor has also showed his skills...
Wow! Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s "12th Fail" Achieves Milestone as Highest Rated Indian Film on IMDb
MUMBAI: In an unexpected triumph, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "12th Fail" has not only become a box office success, grossing...
Woah! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to implement 'no phones policy' for guests at their Goa wedding
MUMBAI: After dating for a couple of years, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have decided to get married on...
Amazing! Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya's Shiv Shakti: Nikki Sharma nails high-octane stunt sequence recreating Kareena Kapoor’s act from the film 3 Idiots
MUMBAI: Since its premiere, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti on Zee TV has been the talk of the town as it looks at...
Kavya: What! OMG! Adhiraj reveals to Kavya about marrying Radhika, destiny has some other plans
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Recent Stories
Tota
Exclusive! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani fame Tota Roy Chowdhury on his latest Bengali OTT series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo, “…tried to keep it as real as a documentary …”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tota
Exclusive! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani fame Tota Roy Chowdhury on his latest Bengali OTT series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo, “…tried to keep it as real as a documentary …”
Vidhu
Wow! Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s "12th Fail" Achieves Milestone as Highest Rated Indian Film on IMDb
Ira
OMG! These insides pictures of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mehendi ceremony has our heart
Emraan
Wow! #EmraanAntiHeroOfYear trends all over twitter as the fans appreciates the actor for Tiger 3
Tamanna
Sizzling hot! All eyes for actress Tamanna Bhatia as she grabs attention with her new photoshoot
Merry
Box office prediction! Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi to touch this mark as per the current pre release buzz