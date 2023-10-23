Woah! Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer to come up with a big update on Dussehra 2023

Ram Charan, the mega superstar, is all set to redefine the music industry with his upcoming release, Game Changer. The first single is confirmed to be released on October 28, 2023. The official announcement about the same is set to be made on Dussehra (October 24).
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 20:27
movie_image: 
Ram

MUMBAI: Ram Charan, the mega superstar, is all set to redefine the music industry with his upcoming release, Game Changer. The first single is confirmed to be released on October 28, 2023. The official announcement about the same is set to be made on Dussehra (October 24).

Also read - Woah! OTT rights of film Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani sold at THIS price, read more

Reports have suggested that there are more than six songs in the film, and most are hero-themed tracks. Music composer, Thaman has composed songs with immense musical value, leaving fans in eager anticipation.

Earlier, a report by the Times of India stated that the film has solely dedicated Rs.90 crores to underline the musical aspect of the film. However, there has been no official word regarding the same by the makers of the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer.

Game Changer is said to be an action drama with a contemporary political backdrop. According to reports, the actor will be seen playing the role of an IAS officer while Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film. The actors had earlier worked together in Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which was released in 2019.

Game Changer boasts an ensemble cast with Kiara Advani in the lead, alongside acclaimed actors like Anjali, Srikanth, S.J. Suryah, Naveen Chandra, and more. This film is a milestone 50th production by Dil Raju.

Also read - Woah! OTT rights of film Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani sold at THIS price, read more

In a refreshing glimpse into his personal life, Ram Charan is currently in Italy with his wife, Upasana Konidela, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, and furry pet, Rhyme. They recently posted a video that captures moments of their Italian vacation, from their journey to Tuscany to Rhyme's playful adventures by the river.

Ram Charan has exciting projects lined up. Game Changer, directed by Shankar and co-starring Kiara Advani, is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. 

Additionally, fans can look forward to RC 16, an action-romantic entertainer directed by Buchi Babu Sana, toplining Ram Charan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 
 

Ram Charan game changer Thaman Kiara Advani Dil Raju rc 16 South TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 20:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! The final season of 'The Crown' focuses on the tradegy of Princess Diana
MUMBAI: “This is going to be the biggest thing that any of us has ever seen.”So says Dominic West as Prince Charles in...
What! This is what Scarlett Johansson has to say about her face being used in fake s*x clips, that reach upto 1.5 million views
MUMBAI: Artificial intelligence, or AI, has been both a boon and a curse for humankind. It can help people in their...
OMG! Did Rohit Shetty hint upon Salman Khan's entry as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again?
MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is the man who knows his target audience. The audience who love flying cars and insane comedies....
OMG! Police arrests BTS singer V's stalker, who followed him into his apartment
MUMBAI: On Friday, the Gangnam Police of Seoul, South Korea arrested a stalker who visited BTS singer V aka Kim...
Exclusive! Kavya actor Vinay Jain talks about seeing Sumbul in the maker’s office, “…I didn’t recognize her…”
MUMBAI:lVinay Jain is a popular face in the world of entertainment. He is mostly recognized for his show Yeh Rishta Kya...
Exclusive! Sumeet Vyas feels overwhelmed by audience reaction for Permanent roommates, opens up about his character in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video
MUMBAI: Sumeet Vyas is one of the most talented actors we have in the Indian film industry. This year, till now, he has...
Recent Stories
Rohit
OMG! Did Rohit Shetty hint upon Salman Khan's entry as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit
OMG! Did Rohit Shetty hint upon Salman Khan's entry as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again?
Priyanka
Bravo! Priyanka Chopra is never afraid to break stereotypes, here’s what fans loved when they spotted her at the airport
Salman
Whoa! Salman Khan Starrer Tiger 3 to get all IMAX screens for its release, not The Marvels
Khichdi
Amazing! Khichdi – Mission Paanthukistan is here to make laugh out loud, here’s the trailer with announcement date revealed
Deepika
Whoa! Did you know, Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi designed wedding lehenga was similar to her look in Padmaavat?
Anushka sharma
What! Ranveer Singh described meeting Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma for the first time with the same story, netizens react