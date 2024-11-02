Woah! Ram Madhvani Opens Up on Sushmita Sen's Health Scare During Aarya Shoot: "In Two Weeks, She Was..."

Director Ram Madhvani shares insights into Sushmita Sen's health scare on the set of Aarya, expressing gratitude for her recovery.
MUMBAI: In an exclusive interview director Ram Madhvani delves into the challenges faced during the shooting of the final season of the web series Aarya, particularly when Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack in Jaipur last year. Madhvani expresses his gratitude for Sushmita's swift recovery and strength, emphasizing that within two weeks of the health scare, she was back, even walking a fashion ramp.

Madhvani reflects on the incident, stating, "I am grateful that she is okay. I am relieved and happy that she came back with such strength. In two weeks, she was walking some fashion ramp. Hats off to Sushmita that she came back with such strength and force. I was just happy that she was back and that she was there and that the show is here."

The upcoming season of Aarya will showcase a formidable battle between Sushmita Sen's character Aarya and Ila Arun's character, Nalini Sahiba, portrayed as a mafia queen. Madhvani reveals the initial plan was for Nalini Sahiba to be a male character but changed it to a woman, inspired by the multifaceted roles women play in real life.

Madhvani clarifies that the decision to make Nalini Sahiba a female character wasn't driven solely by breaking gender stereotypes but rather by the fascination with the diverse roles women handle in society. He acknowledges the strength and grace with which women navigate various roles.

Addressing the storyline, Madhvani shares that Aarya will face consequences for her actions, stating, "We reveal that she does get shot. In Hindi movies, people come out of jail at the end. She will definitely be punished for whatever bad she did. What we have revealed with that shooting shot is that, it is not like things will work out well with her. It is a tragedy."

As the final episodes of Aarya's third season are set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on February 9, 2024, fans are eagerly anticipating the culmination of the series with the intense battle between Aarya and Nalini Sahiba.

