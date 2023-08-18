WOAH! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visit the construction site of their new house; netizens say, “Ghar bana rahe hai ya Taj Mahal”

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new house has been under construction for the past couple of years. The actors have been visiting the construction site quite often and recently also they were spotted there.

Well, netizens have been wondering about why it is taking so long for the construction of their house, and they are trolling the couple for the same.

Also Read: Wow! Rashmika Mandanna talks about her role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, read to know more

A netizen commented, “20 years later they still will be visiting this construction.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Is this the longest construction ever done in the history of houses or what?” One more Instagram user commented, “Inka ghar ban rha hai ki Mahal...abhi tak bana he nhi...kab se ye log bus instruction he diye Jaa rhe hai...shaadi se phle se.” Check out the comments below...

What do you have to say about Ranbir and Alia’s house being under construction for a long time? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about their movies, Ranbir will be seen in Animal which is slated to release on 1st December 2023. The movie, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bubby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Alia currently has no film that has been officially announced. But, reportedly, the actress will be seen in Vasan Bala’s next and a female-led YRF Spy Universe movie. We now wait for the official announcement of the movies.

Also Read: Must Read! Here's why Alia Bhatt did not promote her Hollywood film Heart of Stone

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.